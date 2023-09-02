Elgin City chase repeat success story away to Bonnyrigg Rose

Player-manager Ross Draper says Elgin City need only remind themselves of winning at Bonnyrigg Rose last season as motivation ahead of their League Two trip there on Saturday.

A first-half treble from midfielder Russell Dingwall in November had City cruising, although the New Dundas Park side pulled the score to 3-2 as Elgin hung on for three points.

Bonnyrigg were 3-0 home victors against the Moray men on the final day of the campaign – but that was a match the 2021/22 Lowland League champions had to win in order to avoid the pyramid play-off. The meetings at Borough Briggs ended with one win apiece.

Robbie Horn’s team have begun the season in fine form. They are four games unbeaten and only trail early leaders Dumbarton by one goal.

Dingwall hat-trick sunk Bonnyrigg

City have yet to win a League Two game this term, but they have two points and are chasing a victory to see them push towards mid-table.

He said: “We won down there last season when Russell Dingwall scored his hat-trick and it was a strong first half from us.

“We will go with what we think will be the best team which offers us the best chance to go and get three points.

“We can use the experiences of winning there. The last game of last season when we lost 3-0 isn’t one we’re looking at.

“That was a free-hit and they needed to win to stay up.

“The result we can take confidence from is the 3-2 victory down there, especially that first half performance.

“We’d love to repeat that performance, while a win like that would be very helpful.”

Bonnyrigg’s rise no shock to Draper

In the Viaplay Cup group stages, Bonnyrigg only lost by one goal against Inverness and Airdrieonians, of the Championship, and Premiership Dundee, while being edged out on penalties by Dumbarton.

Their 2-1 win at Forfar last weekend was further evidence that they could be promotion hunters in 2024 and Draper admits they are capable opponents.

He said: “Bonnyrigg are very well organised. They know what they’re good at.

“Some people might see it as a surprise that they’re near the top of the table, but I don’t.

“If you get organised in this league and you build up a bit of momentum, then you will do well.

“We will go there with our game-plan and try to get a positive result.

“It will be tough, but part of the challenge is going away from home.

“We’re after our first win and they will be seen as the favourites, but that’s fine with us.

“We have spoken about having that underdog mentality this year. We’re going to give it our best shot and hopefully that can give us momentum to build upon.”

Players can boost Cappielow chances

Next weekend, Elgin will shift their focus away from League Two with a trip to Championship side Morton in the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Draper hopes the incentive for players to nail a place in his line-up will be an extra spur against Rose.

He added: “The Morton draw is a good draw, but a tough one.

“We’re not looking too far ahead, but we do know what they, as Championship opponents, will be like. It’s a bit of a free hit for us.

“There are spaces to be picked for that game and the players will be aware of that going into this Saturday.

“We showed last season (in the Scottish Cup) when we played Ayr United from the Championship that we were capable of competing against good opposition (drawing 1-1 over 90 minutes before losing 4-1 after extra-time). This should be a similar type of game.”