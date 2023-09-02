Elgin City chase repeat success story away to Bonnyrigg Rose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City chase repeat success story away to Bonnyrigg Rose

Manager Ross Draper says his team showed in a sparking first half last term how good they can be at New Dundas Park.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Elgin City player-manager Ross Draper. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Elgin City player-manager Ross Draper. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Player-manager Ross Draper says Elgin City need only remind themselves of winning at Bonnyrigg Rose last season as motivation ahead of their League Two trip there on Saturday.

A first-half treble from midfielder Russell Dingwall in November had City cruising, although the New Dundas Park side pulled the score to 3-2 as Elgin hung on for three points.

Bonnyrigg were 3-0 home victors against the Moray men on the final day of the campaign – but that was a match the 2021/22 Lowland League champions had to win in order to avoid the pyramid play-off. The meetings at Borough Briggs ended with one win apiece.

Robbie Horn’s team have begun the season in fine form. They are four games unbeaten and only trail early leaders Dumbarton by one goal.

Dingwall hat-trick sunk Bonnyrigg

City have yet to win a League Two game this term, but they have two points and are chasing a victory to see them push towards mid-table.

He said: “We won down there last season when Russell Dingwall scored his hat-trick and it was a strong first half from us.

“We will go with what we think will be the best team which offers us the best chance to go and get three points.

“We can use the experiences of winning there. The last game of last season when we lost 3-0 isn’t one we’re looking at.

“That was a free-hit and they needed to win to stay up.

“The result we can take confidence from is the 3-2 victory down there, especially that first half performance.

“We’d love to repeat that performance, while a win like that would be very helpful.”

Ross Draper, who hopes to add a fourth summer signing to his squad before this weekend's Viaplay Cup match against Queen of the South.
Elgin player-manager Ross Draper. Image: SNS.

Bonnyrigg’s rise no shock to Draper

In the Viaplay Cup group stages, Bonnyrigg only lost by one goal against Inverness and Airdrieonians, of the Championship, and Premiership Dundee, while being edged out on penalties by Dumbarton.

Their 2-1 win at Forfar last weekend was further evidence that they could be promotion hunters in 2024 and Draper admits they are capable opponents.

He said: “Bonnyrigg are very well organised. They know what they’re good at.

“Some people might see it as a surprise that they’re near the top of the table, but I don’t.

“If you get organised in this league and you build up a bit of momentum, then you will do well.

Bonnyrigg Rose manager Robbie Horn. Image: SNS Group

“We will go there with our game-plan and try to get a positive result.

“It will be tough, but part of the challenge is going away from home.

“We’re after our first win and they will be seen as the favourites, but that’s fine with us.

“We have spoken about having that underdog mentality this year. We’re going to give it our best shot and hopefully that can give us momentum to build upon.”

Players can boost Cappielow chances

Next weekend, Elgin will shift their focus away from League Two with a trip to Championship side Morton in the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Draper hopes the incentive for players to nail a place in his line-up will be an extra spur against Rose.

He added: “The Morton draw is a good draw, but a tough one.

Elgin City will tackle Dougie Imrie’s Morton next weekend at Cappielow. Image: SNS Group

“We’re not looking too far ahead, but we do know what they, as Championship opponents, will be like. It’s a bit of a free hit for us.

“There are spaces to be picked for that game and the players will be aware of that going into this Saturday.

“We showed last season (in the Scottish Cup) when we played Ayr United from the Championship that we were capable of competing against good opposition (drawing 1-1 over 90 minutes before losing 4-1 after extra-time). This should be a similar type of game.”

More from Elgin City

Matthew Wright celebrates scoring his first Elgin City goal with Brian Cameron. Image: Bob Crombie.
Matthew Wright on tips from Ross County boss Malky Mackay which have left him…
Matthew Wright celebrates scoring his first Elgin City goal with Brian Cameron. Image: Bob Crombie.
Matthew Wright hopes maiden Elgin City goal is 'first of many' after Ross County…
Darryl McHardy bagged the winner against Stranraer. Image: SNS
Darryl McHardy relishing opportunity to say final Elgin City farewell in testimonial against Buckie…
Russell Dingwall in action for Elgin City against Motherwell
Russell Dingwall confident Elgin City's best has yet to come
Ross Draper, who hopes to add a fourth summer signing to his squad before this weekend's Viaplay Cup match against Queen of the South.
Ross Draper urges Elgin City to grasp chance to net first League Two win…
Ross Draper, who hopes to add a fourth summer signing to his squad before this weekend's Viaplay Cup match against Queen of the South.
The Spartans 2-1 Elgin City: Ross Draper admits defeat was a 'harsh lesson'
Ross Draper, who hopes to add a fourth summer signing to his squad before this weekend's Viaplay Cup match against Queen of the South.
Ross Draper says solid foundations will help Elgin City's attackers thrive
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042740. Danny Law. Pictures show new Lossiemouth manager Frank McGettrick and of Lossiemouth chairman Alan McIntosh. May 5th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Lossiemouth secure Elgin's Brodie Mitchell on loan
The Caley Thistle side of 2018 lift the Challenge Cup.
SPFL Trust Trophy third round draw: Caley Thistle drawn away to Arbroath in all-Championship…
Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban following his side's penalty shoot-out triumph against Forfar Athletic. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City boss Ross Draper says Daniel Hoban's goalkeeping display against Forfar Athletic has…