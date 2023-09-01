Outraged Aberdeen motorist given £100 parking fine AFTER showing warden valid ticket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Outraged Aberdeen motorist given £100 parking fine AFTER showing warden valid ticket

Parking app 'had not updated' with driver's details.

By Louise Glen
A parking meter on Alybn Place in Aberdeen.The parking meter allows customers to pay for parking charges via an app.
An Aberdeen motorist is facing a £150 parking fineafter paying for parking at a city centre parking spot via a parking app. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen motorist has been left fuming after being slapped with a £100 parking fine – despite showing a city warden his valid ticket.

Hamish Leckie had paid for an hour of parking on Albyn Place via the Pay By Phone app.

But when he and his wife arrived back at their car 20 minutes early, they saw a city warden at the vehicle.

He quickly showed the warden the parking confirmation on the app, and his bank details to prove payment had been taken.

The warden assured them a ticket would not be issued – but just days later, a fine of £100 dropped through their letterbox.

Furious, Mr Leckie appealed the ticket and sent off the proof of payment – only to discover he could be waiting up to 90 days for a decision, by which point the fine would have climbed to £150.

“I am not paying the charge, because I had a valid ticket,” he told The Press and Journal.

“We are quite sure this is happening to other people in Aberdeen, so we wanted to make sure that everyone knew what was happening.”

Aberdeen driver said warden saw valid ticket for Albyn Place

On July 6, Mr Leckie paid for parking on Albyn Place via the Pay By Phone App.

His parking was between 2.49pm and 3.49pm. He and his wife returned to their car around 3.30pm and noticed the warden.

Mr Leckie’s wife noticed a city warden at his car.

Car parking on Albyn Place in Aberdeen.
The parking meter had a pay by app sticker. ImageKenny Elrock/ DC Thomson.

He showed the warden proof of parking, who suggested that since the car registration was not recorded on the database, there must be an issue with the app.

Mr Leckie said he then showed the warden his banking app, and was assured by the warden that he would not be issued with a penalty charge notice (PCN).

The council today admitted the fine had been issued in error.

The Press and Journal asked Aberdeen City Council if they would be dropping the charge given the circumstances.

A spokeswoman said: “We have dealt directly with our resident on this.

“We have checked and can confirm that our system was working correctly on the day in question and a PCN was issued on this occasion as a result of human error.”

