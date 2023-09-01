New images of Aberdeen beach revamp as plans officially lodged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New images of Aberdeen beach revamp as plans officially lodged

Fresh images show new features which could be built at Aberdeen beach as part of a multi-million-pound revamp of the waterfront and city centre.

By Denny Andonova
Artist designs of the beach masterplan.
Council architects have officially submitted designs for the beach masterplan. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Keppie Design.

New images have revealed more about how Aberdeen beach could look – if a proposed multi-million-pound revamp goes ahead.

Blueprints – which have now been officially lodged pending approval – show the scale of the transformation project, aimed at luring more people to the city’s waterfront.

A new amphitheatre, a “play factory” for children and an events field have been drafted as part of the overhaul.

And two new buildings – a gateway building and another being called a hub – could also be built.

The proposals were expected to be put to councillors for scrutiny in a major update last week.

Image: Aberdeen City Council/Keppie Design.

But amid fierce clashes over the newly introduced bus gates in the city centre, beach-related matters were left until the meeting can reconvene September 11.

And now, planning applications by council consultants Keppie, have revealed more parking spaces could also be created.

New car parks to make Aberdeen beach more accessible

The fresh documents include two new car parks, specifically for blue badge holders.

One of them will provide 10 spaces near the proposed beach park for those with limited mobility, while the other will be located next to the amphitheater, with nine spaces.

About a quarter of the parking bays will also be equipped with EV chargers, with the option of adding more further down the line if needed.

Artist designs of the beach masterplan showing the proposed car park.
Image: Aberdeen City Council/Keppie Design.

‘Sculptural landmark’ to draw visitors from city centre to Aberdeen beach

A new gateway building could also be erected on the Beach Boulevard to “enhance the sense of arrival” for visitors to area.

The potential entrance has been drawn up as a “sculptural landmark” that will be visible from a mile away, drawing people down towards the new waterfront destination.

It will also act as an information hub with interactive displays, where residents can get information about the activities and events taking place at the park.

Plans for the Aberdeen beach park gateway building. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Keppie Design.

Amphitheatre to create more ‘intimate venue’

One of the main features of the beach facelift is a new events park, suitable for large-scale outdoor concerts, festivals and more.

If all goes ahead as planned, the city’s Christmas markets and fireworks displays, as well as different sport games, could be held there.

The amphitheatre within the proposed park, however, would be built as a “more intimate venue” for smaller or more private events.

Artist designs of the beach masterplan showing the proposed amphitheater.
This shows how the proposed Aberdeen beach amphitheatre could look like. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Keppie Design.

It would be able to hold between 300 and 400 spectators, and be suitable for outdoor cinema screenings, music shows and theater performances.

The planning application states the building would be strategically located next to the Beach Ballroom to make the best use of the natural acoustics and lighting.

It could also provide additional space for larger events held at the ballroom, the potential new stadium or the events park.

The future of Aberdeen

