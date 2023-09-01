New images of Aberdeen beach revamp as plans officially lodged

New images have revealed more about how Aberdeen beach could look – if a proposed multi-million-pound revamp goes ahead.

Blueprints – which have now been officially lodged pending approval – show the scale of the transformation project, aimed at luring more people to the city’s waterfront.

A new amphitheatre, a “play factory” for children and an events field have been drafted as part of the overhaul.

And two new buildings – a gateway building and another being called a hub – could also be built.

The proposals were expected to be put to councillors for scrutiny in a major update last week.

But amid fierce clashes over the newly introduced bus gates in the city centre, beach-related matters were left until the meeting can reconvene September 11.

And now, planning applications by council consultants Keppie, have revealed more parking spaces could also be created.

New car parks to make Aberdeen beach more accessible

The fresh documents include two new car parks, specifically for blue badge holders.

One of them will provide 10 spaces near the proposed beach park for those with limited mobility, while the other will be located next to the amphitheater, with nine spaces.

About a quarter of the parking bays will also be equipped with EV chargers, with the option of adding more further down the line if needed.

‘Sculptural landmark’ to draw visitors from city centre to Aberdeen beach

A new gateway building could also be erected on the Beach Boulevard to “enhance the sense of arrival” for visitors to area.

The potential entrance has been drawn up as a “sculptural landmark” that will be visible from a mile away, drawing people down towards the new waterfront destination.

It will also act as an information hub with interactive displays, where residents can get information about the activities and events taking place at the park.

Amphitheatre to create more ‘intimate venue’

One of the main features of the beach facelift is a new events park, suitable for large-scale outdoor concerts, festivals and more.

If all goes ahead as planned, the city’s Christmas markets and fireworks displays, as well as different sport games, could be held there.

The amphitheatre within the proposed park, however, would be built as a “more intimate venue” for smaller or more private events.

It would be able to hold between 300 and 400 spectators, and be suitable for outdoor cinema screenings, music shows and theater performances.

The planning application states the building would be strategically located next to the Beach Ballroom to make the best use of the natural acoustics and lighting.

It could also provide additional space for larger events held at the ballroom, the potential new stadium or the events park.