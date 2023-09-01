Comic Con Aberdeen: Stars from Buffy, Police Academy and Doctor Who in 2024 line-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comic Con Aberdeen: Stars from Buffy, Police Academy and Doctor Who in 2024 line-up

The hugely popular Comic Con will return to Aberdeen's P&J Live next year, and organisers have begun announcing the line-up.

By Shanay Taylor
comic con aberdeen
TV Gladiators, Jet, Panther, Cobra, Hunter and Vogue with Darren Pellet from Elgin, dressed as Tarrful, Chewy leader at Comic Con North East. Picture: Wullie Marr / DCT Media

Comic Con Aberdeen is gearing up to welcome stars from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Saturday Night Live and Police Academy.

The popular event is returning to the Granite City following its huge success back in March.

Thousands of people attend the annual event, in their finest cosplay, to meet their heroes, who just so happen to be some of the biggest names on TV.

Guest announcements have started to roll in for the event at P&J Live – here are the five confirmed stars so far.

James Marsters will be there Image: P&J Live.

Who is coming to Comic Con 2024?

James Marsters is the first TV star to join the 2024 line-up 

Best known for his role as Spike from cult tv show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, guests in Aberdeen will have the chance to meet the 90s heart-throb.

Fellow Buffy star Juliet Landau is also headed to Aberdeen.

Juliet Landau has been revealed as one of the stars in the line-up. Image: P&J Live.

Renowned for her role as Drusilla in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, she will join her former co-star from the supernatural series.

Lance Kinsey will be at the popular event. Image: P&J Live.

Meanwhile, Police Academy star Lance Kinsey will also be in attendance.

The Canadian actor is best known for his role as Lt. Proctor in the Police Academy film series.

Fans will be able to chat about their favourite moments of the films and snap pictures during the event at P&J Live.

Tim Kazurinsky is headed to Aberdeen. Image: P&J Live.

Former cast member and screen writer of Saturday Night Live, Tim Kazurinsky is also headed to the Granite City.

And representing Scotland, Michelle Gomez – known for her roles in comedy series The Book Group, Green Wing and Bad Education – will be in attendance too.

Michelle Gomez has been announced in the line-up. Image: P&J Live.

A ‘super show’

The team behind Comic Con Aberdeen promised fans a “super show”.

The event will be moving from the exhibition halls into the P&J Live Arena, making more room for attractions, prop builds and exciting guests.

Comic Con has become a triumph in the city, with thousands of guests gathering to show off their costumes and speak to celebrities from across the world.

Event organisers hope to “attract an even wider range of famous faces, movie props and unique merchandise” next year.

Exhibition sales manager Claire-Lena Miller-Davis hailed the 2022 and 2023 events as “huge hits”.

“We are thrilled to see Comic Con Scotland (NE) return to P&J Live, bigger and better, in 2024,” she said.

“The show was a huge hit in 2022, and even more successful this time round with Saturday’s show selling-out.

“With more space, the organisers hope to attract an even wider range of famous faces, movie props and unique merchandise next year, and with the support of the region’s comic con fanbase, we’re sure to see this exhibition grow over the years to come.”

Comic Con Aberdeen takes place on March 23 and 24. Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Gallery: Check out the fun and games of Aberdeen’s Comic Con

