Comic Con Aberdeen: Stars from Buffy, Police Academy and Doctor Who in 2024 line-up

Comic Con Aberdeen is gearing up to welcome stars from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Saturday Night Live and Police Academy.

The popular event is returning to the Granite City following its huge success back in March.

Thousands of people attend the annual event, in their finest cosplay, to meet their heroes, who just so happen to be some of the biggest names on TV.

Guest announcements have started to roll in for the event at P&J Live – here are the five confirmed stars so far.

Who is coming to Comic Con 2024?

James Marsters is the first TV star to join the 2024 line-up

Best known for his role as Spike from cult tv show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, guests in Aberdeen will have the chance to meet the 90s heart-throb.

Fellow Buffy star Juliet Landau is also headed to Aberdeen.

Renowned for her role as Drusilla in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, she will join her former co-star from the supernatural series.

Meanwhile, Police Academy star Lance Kinsey will also be in attendance.

The Canadian actor is best known for his role as Lt. Proctor in the Police Academy film series.

Fans will be able to chat about their favourite moments of the films and snap pictures during the event at P&J Live.

Former cast member and screen writer of Saturday Night Live, Tim Kazurinsky is also headed to the Granite City.

And representing Scotland, Michelle Gomez – known for her roles in comedy series The Book Group, Green Wing and Bad Education – will be in attendance too.

A ‘super show’

The team behind Comic Con Aberdeen promised fans a “super show”.

The event will be moving from the exhibition halls into the P&J Live Arena, making more room for attractions, prop builds and exciting guests.

Comic Con has become a triumph in the city, with thousands of guests gathering to show off their costumes and speak to celebrities from across the world.

Event organisers hope to “attract an even wider range of famous faces, movie props and unique merchandise” next year.

Exhibition sales manager Claire-Lena Miller-Davis hailed the 2022 and 2023 events as “huge hits”.

“We are thrilled to see Comic Con Scotland (NE) return to P&J Live, bigger and better, in 2024,” she said.

“The show was a huge hit in 2022, and even more successful this time round with Saturday’s show selling-out.

“With more space, the organisers hope to attract an even wider range of famous faces, movie props and unique merchandise next year, and with the support of the region’s comic con fanbase, we’re sure to see this exhibition grow over the years to come.”

Comic Con Aberdeen takes place on March 23 and 24. Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased here.