King crowns his old school Gordonstoun champions at Braemar Gathering

King Charles awarded the Championship Shield for the best pipe band to students from his former school at this year’s Braemar Gathering.

The King awarded the prize to the Gordonstoun School Pipe Band during yesterday’s annual event on Royal Deeside, which was his first since becoming the country’s monarch after The Queen’s death last year.

A former student of the Moray school, he presented the prestigious shield to pipe major Scott Oliphant and pupils Robert Lyall and Molly Warren.

This comes after four pipers – chosen by The King – from Gordonstoun piped him into St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh when he received the Honours of Scotland in July.

The Gordonstoun Pipe Band consisted of 35 students – aged 12-18 – from countries including the UK, as well as Germany, Hong Kong, Switzerland and Thailand.

In total, they performed eight times throughout the day to impress the judges.

Gordonstoun student and member of the school’s pipe band, Robert Lyall said: “There was a great atmosphere at the Braemar Gathering, a real buzz.

“It is something I have been looking forward to for a while, so winning the shield and having The King present the award, especially with his connections to our school, made it all the more special and is a day I’ll remember for a long time.”

‘A remarkable honour’

Principal of Gordonstoun School, Lisa Kerr added: “It was such a thrill for our athletes and musicians to be back at the Braemar Gathering.

“Having been the last pipe band to be awarded the Championship Shield by Her Late Majesty, to be the first to receive the same trophy from King Charles was a remarkable honour. Our young drummers and pipers will long remember this very special day.”