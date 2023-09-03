King crowns his old school Gordonstoun champions at Braemar Gathering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King crowns his old school Gordonstoun champions at Braemar Gathering

The Moray school's pipe band won the Championship Shield at the annual event.

By Chris Cromar
King Charles and Queen Camilla with members of Gordonstoun School Pipe Band.
The school received the award from King Charles and Queen Camilla. Image: Gordonstoun School.

King Charles awarded the Championship Shield for the best pipe band to students from his former school at this year’s Braemar Gathering.

The King awarded the prize to the Gordonstoun School Pipe Band during yesterday’s annual event on Royal Deeside, which was his first since becoming the country’s monarch after The Queen’s death last year.

A former student of the Moray school, he presented the prestigious shield to pipe major Scott Oliphant and pupils Robert Lyall and Molly Warren.

Pipers at the Braemar Gathering.
The pipe band at yesterday’s event. Image: Gordonstoun School.

This comes after four pipers – chosen by The King – from Gordonstoun piped him into St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh when he received the Honours of Scotland in July.

The Gordonstoun Pipe Band consisted of 35 students – aged 12-18 – from countries including the UK, as well as Germany, Hong Kong, Switzerland and Thailand.

In total, they performed eight times throughout the day to impress the judges.

Pipers, including one with the shield.
The pipe band with their shield. Image: Gordonstoun School.

Gordonstoun student and member of the school’s pipe band, Robert Lyall said: “There was a great atmosphere at the Braemar Gathering, a real buzz.

“It is something I have been looking forward to for a while, so winning the shield and having The King present the award, especially with his connections to our school, made it all the more special and is a day I’ll remember for a long time.”

‘A remarkable honour’

Principal of Gordonstoun School, Lisa Kerr added: “It was such a thrill for our athletes and musicians to be back at the Braemar Gathering.

“Having been the last pipe band to be awarded the Championship Shield by Her Late Majesty, to be the first to receive the same trophy from King Charles was a remarkable honour. Our young drummers and pipers will long remember this very special day.”

