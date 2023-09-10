Gallery: Decades of delegates and displays at Offshore Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Decades of delegates and displays at Offshore Europe

Held in the grounds of the University of Aberdeen, the first-ever Offshore Europe was a far cry from today's multi-national event at the P&J Live.

By Kirstie Waterston
1973: Where it all started... the site of the first Offshore Scotland show near the student halls in the grounds of the University of Aberdeen in March 1973.
Offshore Europe marked a mammoth milestone this week after the 50th event was held in Aberdeen, but it came from humble beginnings.

As the oil capital of Europe, Aberdeen now attracts tens of thousands of delegates to the P&J Live every year.

But the first-ever Offshore Europe was held in the shadow of the Crombie Halls of Residence in the grounds of the University of Aberdeen in 1973.

It was said “all roads lead to Aberdeen” in March that year when the inaugural Offshore Scotland event took place.

Despite the more local name than we’re used to these days, it attracted exhibitors from Norway, Nova Scotia, America and the Netherlands.

An advert from the first-ever Offshore Scotland event held in Aberdeen in 1973. Image: DC Thomson

As well as using the university’s grounds, exhibitors and organisers made use of lecture theatres and accommodation.

Veteran Radio 1 broadcaster Jimmy Young even reported live from the first Offshore Scotland during a two-hour broadcast from Aberdeen.

After his visit to the exhibition he headed to Kittybrewster cattle market where he was “mobbed by children and housewives”.

Deemed an “outstanding success” despite Aberdeen’s “lack of major exhibition accommodation”, moves were in the pipeline to make Offshore Scotland an annual event.

Aberdeen would have to wait until 1985 for its first exhibition and conference centre, but this didn’t hamper Offshore Europe.

Now this year’s theme for Offshore Europe is looking to a sustainable energy future, but we’ve looked to the past to dig out some archive photos.

Pictures: Offshore Europe

1977: Offshore Europe organisers were faced with a weighty problem when presented with the task of positioning a six-ton anchor in the exhibition hall. There was no hi-vis here, can you imagine hauling a crane around without wearing a hard hat? It was eventually moved to the Bruce Anchor Ltd stand with the help of a crane and two fork-lift trucks. Image: DC Thomson
1981: Raising their hats to Offshore Europe in 1981. Image: DC Thomson
1973: George Ramsay, right, a director of Speyside Engineering Co. Ltd., chats with customers at the firm’s stand at the Offshore Exhibition. Image: DC Thomson
1973:  Lord Polwarth (pointing) showed particular interest in this working model at the Netherlands Group’s Stand 46. On the left, nearest the camera, is Mr W Veerman, a director of Eurostaal NV of Rotterdam. Image: DC Thomson
1997: Banff Academy pupils Elaine Duthie and Ian Thomson examine a barge on the Heerema stand. Image: DC Thomson
1991: Corrine Jackson from Glasgow is shown a selection of divers helmets by Graeme Clark of Subsea Services, Aberdeen, a leading manufacturer and distributor of diving equipment. Image: DC Thomson
1975: An aerial view of the Offshore Europe set up at Bridge of Don. Image: DC Thomson
1989: Breathing apparatus system developed and manufactured in Aberdeen by Sentry Safety Limited. Image: DC Thomson
1991: Striking a pose, left to right, Ewen Kest, Sparrows Offshore; Billy Chatwood and John McDonald, both Aberdeen Scaffolding; John Rodway, Sparrows Offshore; Steve Farma, ACL, and Gordon McCombie, Sparrows Offshore. Image: DC Thomson
1989: A general view of one corner of the Offshore Exhibition in the late ’80s. Image: DC Thomson
1979: The Texan version of the Highland fling by Bobby Sparkman, centre, of Edessa, in the cowboy outfit. Pipe Major Jim Christie of Grampian Police Pipe Band provides the music while Mrs Peter Jones, left, of Premier Offshore Engineering Contractors enters into the fun of attracting visitors to Offshore Europe. Image: DC Thomson
1981: Visitors attending the Offshore Europe conference in 1981 seem a little distracted by a football. Image: DC Thomson
1977: Miss Scotland Sandra Bell plays chess with a monster from the deep at the opening day of the Offshore Europe ’77 exhibition at Bridge of Don. Her opponent was Ocean Arms, a deep sea diving bell built by Oceaneering International, of Houston, Texas. Image: DC Thomson
1983: It may look like a game of peek-a-boo to the uninitiated, but exhibitors at Offshore Europe are more serious-minded than that … in fact, the man at the centre of things is Dave Liddle, of Slingsby Engineering, and he is demonstrating the latest thing in “one-man diving bells”. Looking on are, from left to right, sales director with Maurice Byham, Arthur Doody, of CanOcean Resources (UK), and Slingsby’s Aberdeen divisional manager Nigel Brazier. Image: DC Thomson

