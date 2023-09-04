Elgin man proving to be critical link for UK’s anti-submarine warfare aircraft at RAF Lossiemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin man proving to be critical link for UK’s anti-submarine warfare aircraft at RAF Lossiemouth

Harry Allen is a scheduler on the Boeing P-8A Poseidon team at RAF Lossiemouth, where the UK's nine maritime patrol aircrafts are based.

By Chris Cromar
Harry Allen standing next to TV that says "Welcome to the P-8A Integrated Training Centre".
Harry Allen works for Boeing at RAF Lossiemouth. Image: Boeing.

An Elgin man is proving to be a critical link in coordinating training for crews who fly and operate the UK’s anti-submarine warfare aircraft.

Inspired by his father Dave who served in the Royal Air Force (RAF) for 35 years, Harry Allen is a scheduler on the Boeing P-8A Poseidon team, with the country’s nine maritime patrol aircrafts being based at RAF Lossiemouth.

It comes as the next episode of Top Guns: Inside the RAF, which will showcase the work of the Poseidons at RAF Lossiemouth will be broadcast on Channel 4 at 9pm tonight.

Harry and Dave Allen standing next to each other.
Harry and his father Dave both work for Boeing at RAF Lossiemouth. Image: Boeing.

“Aircrew need to go through various conversion and recurrence training before they are cleared for frontline service,” Mr Allen said.

“In the UK, Boeing has unmatched expertise designing, developing and delivering military training for both fixed-wing and rotary-wing defence platforms.”

At RAF Lossiemouth, Boeing delivers and supports training for aircrew and maintenance personnel for the UK’s fleet of P-8A aircraft in the Atlantic Building, a £100 million joint investment by Boeing and the Ministry of Defence.

Mr Allen started his career at Boeing as an administration contractor on the Atlantic Building infrastructure project three years ago and is now studying a Bachelor of Honors in cyber security through the company’s Learning Together Program.

Explaining his current role, he said: “At any one time within the Atlantic Building, we could be running between four or five concurrent courses that all have different syllabuses, with lessons and equipment to schedule.

RAF Lossiemouth – ‘global impact’

“Any change to the course or equipment can have a knock-on effect that needs coordination and rescheduling, which is essentially my role.”

Mr Allen adds: “To see the crews out on a search and rescue or exercise and knowing our team provided the time, equipment and training to practice these events in a simulated environment shows that the tangible efforts we put in here at Lossiemouth make a global impact.”

The next episode of Top Guns: Inside the RAF showcasing the work of the Poseidons at RAF Lossiemouth will be broadcast on Channel 4 at 9pm tonight. It will also be available online HERE.

