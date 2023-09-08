Gallery: The day the north-east came together to pay tribute to the Queen on her final journey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: The day the north-east came together to pay tribute to the Queen on her final journey

Communities lined streets across the region as Her Majesty made her way to Edinburgh and her funeral in London.

Mourners watch as the Queen's cortege travels over the King George VI Bridge, Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Mourners watch as the Queen's cortege travels over the King George VI Bridge, Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
By David Mackay & Jamie Ross

The Queen’s final passage through her beloved north-east brought out crowds the like of which have barely seen before.

From the village streets of Ballater to the city centre streets of Aberdeen and Edinburgh’s Royal Mile, people wanted to pay their final respects.

Communities stood in silence as the procession made its way past with horses and tractors even forming guards of honour.

And on the day of the funeral, families and the nation came together to remember a woman who devoted her life to serving her country and its people.  

Our photographers joined the crowds on the day the cortege left Balmoral and on the day of the funeral.

Tributes left at the gates of Balmoral Castle on the day the Queen’s cortege is set to leave for Edinburgh. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A child leaves a bouquet of flowers at Balmoral. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The hearse departs from Balmoral Castle as the Queen’s procession makes its way to St Giles Cathedral, Edinburgh. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The hearse makes its way through Ballater in Aberdeenshire. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
The streets of Ballater are crowded as mourners pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Veterans stand on Holburn Street, Aberdeen, and await the arrival of the Queen’s cortege. Image; Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Mourners line the streets of Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The procession passes through Holburn Street, Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Mourners look on from Great Southern Road, Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Mourners look on from Great Southern Road, Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Queen’s procession crosses the King George VI Bridge, Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Farmers line the route of the procession near Banchory. Image: Rodney Blackhall
A police officer walks through waiting crowds in Banchory. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The cortege makes its way through Banchory as throngs of mourners look on. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
People record video and images as the Queen’s hearse passes by, Banchory. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A youngster awaits the arrival of the Queen’s procession in Aboyne. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Floral tributes left in place at Aboyne on the day of the procession. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The hearse passes through Aboyne as crowds look on. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Queen’s cortege makes its way south on its journey to Edinburgh. Pictured here passing over the Friarton Bridge, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Mourners in Dundee await the arrival of the cortege. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Veteran Harry Gerrard, from Dundee, waits for the hearse to pass by. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Crowds gather at Brechin Castle on the day of the procession. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The view from outside St Giles Cathedral, Edinburgh, as the cortege arrives in the city. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The procession makes its way down The Royal Mile, Edinburgh. Image: Mhairi Edwads/DC Thomson
Crowds take photographs as the hearse passes by. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police guard the road as the procession makes its way through. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson
The procession makes its way to St Giles Cathedral, Edinburgh. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
(Left to right) The Countess of Wessex, the Earl of Wessex, the Duke of York, King Charles III, the Queen Consort, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence during a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, held the day after the procession. Image: PA

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Royal Family at the gates of Balmoral After The Queen's passing. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Flowers showed Deeside and nation's love for the Queen after her death
1955: The Queen serves members of the public at Crathie Kirk sale. Image: DC Thomson
55 unseen photos show Queen Elizabeth II's candid moments from our archives
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Man sucker punched innocent stranger in Aberdeen city centre
Queen Elizabeth II and Rev Kenneth MacKenzie at Crathie Kirk.
'I really miss her': Queen's personal reverend opens up about laughs with monarch who…
Stonehaven rail crash: Hero workmen sprang into action to prevent greater catastrophe
It is hoped the Northfield Youth Hub will reduce anti-social behaviour and police call outs in the neighbourhood. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Plans to give Northfield youths free wi-fi hub could put a stop to hundreds…
Michael Allan. Image: DC Thomson
Unprovoked Stonehaven nightclub attack left stranger unconscious
SeaFest Peterhead takes place on Saturday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
10 local food and drink firms to dive into at first-ever SeaFest Peterhead this…
The Stonehaven tennis club dome has been approved
Huge inflatable dome to cover Stonehaven tennis court despite protests about 'monstrosity' ruining beach…
Family members of rail crash victims attended today's court hearing. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Stonehaven rail crash: Survivors tell court how their lives have been changed forever

Conversation