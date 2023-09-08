Gallery: The day the north-east came together to pay tribute to the Queen on her final journey

The Queen’s final passage through her beloved north-east brought out crowds the like of which have barely seen before.

From the village streets of Ballater to the city centre streets of Aberdeen and Edinburgh’s Royal Mile, people wanted to pay their final respects.

Communities stood in silence as the procession made its way past with horses and tractors even forming guards of honour.

And on the day of the funeral, families and the nation came together to remember a woman who devoted her life to serving her country and its people.

Our photographers joined the crowds on the day the cortege left Balmoral and on the day of the funeral.