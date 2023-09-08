Rachel Corsie: SWPL attendance increase shows women’s domestic game is making sustainable progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rachel Corsie: SWPL attendance increase shows women’s domestic game is making sustainable progress

In this week's column, Rachel discusses the reasons behind the near 30% growth in SWPL attendances, and why the Champions League is of vital importance to Scottish clubs.

Aberdeen Women played in front of more than 1,600 fans in a match at Pittodrie last season.
Aberdeen Women played in front of more than 1,600 fans in a SWPL match at Pittodrie last season. Image: Kenny Elrick.
By Rachel Corsie

It is clear the women’s domestic game in Scotland is growing – and we must make sure it continues at this sustainable pace.

Earlier this week, the SWPL announced a nearly 30% growth in attendances compared to this time last year, with 8,234 fans going to stadiums in August 2023.

A near 30% increase is an impressive figure, but it’s also a reasonable one. It’s not astronomical – which is a good thing, because at this stage of the game’s development in Scotland we have to walk before we can run.

It does reflect growth in the product, though, and shows quite clearly a market for it  exists.

In women’s football, the reason often given for a lack of investment has been that nobody is interested, and so financiers won’t reap any rewards.

More does need to be done to ensure more of a revenue drive from the growth the attendance figures prove, but the evidence of an increase, which we have seen this week, is certainly there.

The growth early this season is a continuation of where we left off last term – where more than 100,000 fans attended SWPL games across the campaign.

A big contributor to that figure was the games held at clubs’ main stadiums.

There have been examples of when games are hosted at these big stadiums, such as Hearts v Hibs at Tynecastle this Sunday, where entry to the match is free, which I disagree with.

Free tickets aren’t the answer

We don’t want to price people out of the game and we always want to make sure it is accessible, but it is important people are paying to attend matches.

The derby fixture has been branded as the Capital Cup for the last two seasons, which some people haven’t taken to, but it is good to see organisers trying to find a way to put a bigger spotlight on the game and make it more of a spectacle.

However, I don’t know how much of a benefit it is that tickets are free.

The quality of football is of a high standard, and we can’t undervalue that by giving away thousands of free tickets.

I am not against incentives to get more people into the stadiums, and it maybe involves some complimentary tickets, but football is a business – and if money is made, it can also be reinvested back into the teams.

We’re at a point now where the focus can’t only be getting fans into the grounds. There has to be a longer term vision of how to utilise the impact of bigger attendances.

There are a number of other reasons why we have seen steady progress over the past year.

Has World Cup on other side of the world translated into more fans heading to Scottish games?

The World Cup in Australia and New Zealand may have played a factor. It only finished on August 20, so was still taking place when the SWPL started.

I wasn’t sure if the success of the World Cup would be reflected in Scotland, but I have spoken to so many people who said they watched and were enthralled by the tournament.

Maybe more people have gone to watch their local SWPL team because they had a similar experience this summer.

Spain lift the Women's World Cup trophy after beating England in the 2023 final.
Spain won the 2023 Women’s World Cup after being England in the final. Image: Shutterstock.

Regardless, there are clubs doing things better than they had done in the past. A lot more clubs have better resources, more staff and have been given more money to make the game more marketable.

Of course that costs money, so you have to balance spending extra and getting the returns – and that goes back to the issue of free tickets. You can’t expect clubs to spend more and to not get anything in return.

Last season has also played its part. It was the most competitive the SWPL has been, which was reflected in the title race going down to the final day.

It was a dramatic end to the campaign which kept people talking, and ultimately has left fans wanting (and coming back for) more.

Champions League massive for Scottish clubs

SWPL clubs Glasgow City and Celtic started their respective Uefa Women’s Champions League qualifying campaigns with wins against Shelbourne and Brondby on Wednesday.

City entered the qualifying stages, which works as a mini tournament, in the champions pathway and will now face FC Gintra on Saturday after beating Shelbourne.

Meanwhile, Celtic entered the league pathway – alongside teams like FA WSL side Arsenal – and, having bested Brondby, play Valerenga in a bid to move closer to qualifying for the tournament.

To be involved in the Champions League is massive for Scottish clubs, and it brings so many benefits.

Financially it is where you get your biggest return, which is important for the clubs who are continually investing in their women’s teams.

I haven’t played in the Champions League since my last spell with Glasgow City in 2015, but it is a fantastic competition to be a part of as a player.

You have the chance to come up against quality teams, quality players and to perform on the biggest stage there is in club football.

For the SWPL to have two spots in the competition is huge for the perception of the league. It will certainly attract more players to Scotland.

It can be difficult, though, and it may come with unfamiliar demands for some players. There can be a lot of travel and your match-day routine can be a lot different to the routine of playing in the league.

City and Celtic have both managed to get over the first hurdle with fantastic results, and are now in fantastic positions to reach the next stage of the competition.

Meanwhile, Arsenal also won their first game of the league pathway as they beat Linkoping 3-0, and will now face Paris FC in the round one final.

Positive start to the season for Aberdeen

It has been a positive start to the SWPL season for Aberdeen, who have won three of their opening five league games.

To have three wins under their belt at this stage is a great platform to build on, and even more impressive considering the Dons only won nine of their 32 games last season.

Aberdeen play Hamilton Accies – who are yet to pick up a point – on Sunday, and it feels like the perfect chance to keep building momentum and secure consecutive wins.

Aberdeen Women celebrate Jess Broadrick's opening goal against Montrose.
Aberdeen Women have picked up nine points from 15 so far in the SWPL this season. Image: Shutterstock.

Last season was not an easy one for the Dons, and it seems like the club are still figuring out how best to resource their women’s side, so a positive start to this campaign felt vitally important for the players and coaches.

Conversation