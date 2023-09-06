World-renowned magician Ben Hart to perform in Aberdeen and Inverness as part of UK tour

A world-renowned magician and west-end star is bringing his highly anticipated UK tour to the north-east.

Britain’s Got Talent finalist Ben Hart is taking his Jadoo tour, which he describes as his “strongest show yet”, to Aberdeen and Inverness this month.

Hart was named Young Magician of the Year by the Magic Circle in 2007 and went on to star in his own BBC show Ben Hart’s Life Hacks.

He appeared regularly on BBC One’s Now You See It and has collaborated with American magicians Penn and Teller.

When not performing, he designs tricks and illusions for film and television – including teaching Tom Cruise sleight-of-hand trickery for Mission Impossible 7.

Now, he plans to captivate audiences across Aberdeen and Inverness with his magical storytelling after a season at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Drawn from his experience of travelling around India to discover lost, real magic, Hart sheds his usual tricks for his new tour.

Instead, he will focus on his Indian heritage, with his show rich in colour, passion and wicked humour.

Hart said he was excited to be heading “back out on the road” across the UK.

“I love travelling and bringing my magic to as many people as possible,” he said. “And touring is my favourite aspect of the job.

“My show is full of very powerful magic and my strongest show yet and I can’t wait to meet new audiences who haven’t seen my work before and reconnect with people who have.

“Magic really has to be seen live to be appreciated and we’re travelling to my favourite theatres, hand-picked to best showcase this brand new show.”

Tickets for Jadoo can be found here:

Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen, September 28, 7.30pm

Eden Court, Inverness, September 30, 8pm