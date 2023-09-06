World-renowned magician Ben Hart to perform in Aberdeen and Inverness as part of UK tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

World-renowned magician Ben Hart to perform in Aberdeen and Inverness as part of UK tour

Ben Hart is taking his Jadoo tour, which he describes as his "strongest show yet", to Aberdeen and Inverness this month.

By Lauren Taylor
Ben Hart is bringing his highly-anticipated UK tour to Aberdeen and Inverness this montth. Image: Matt Crockett.
Ben Hart is bringing his highly-anticipated UK tour to Aberdeen and Inverness this montth. Image: Matt Crockett.

A world-renowned magician and west-end star is bringing his highly anticipated UK tour to the north-east.

Britain’s Got Talent finalist Ben Hart is taking his Jadoo tour, which he describes as his “strongest show yet”, to Aberdeen and Inverness this month.

Hart was named Young Magician of the Year by the Magic Circle in 2007 and went on to star in his own BBC show Ben Hart’s Life Hacks.

He appeared regularly on BBC One’s Now You See It and has collaborated with American magicians Penn and Teller.

He is known as an entertainer and storyteller. Image: Ben Hart.

When not performing, he designs tricks and illusions for film and television – including teaching Tom Cruise sleight-of-hand trickery for Mission Impossible 7.

Now, he plans to captivate audiences across Aberdeen and Inverness with his magical storytelling after a season at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Drawn from his experience of travelling around India to discover lost, real magic, Hart sheds his usual tricks for his new tour.

Instead, he will focus on his Indian heritage, with his show rich in colour, passion and wicked humour.

Hart said he was excited to be heading “back out on the road” across the UK.

“I love travelling and bringing my magic to as many people as possible,” he said. “And touring is my favourite aspect of the job.

“My show is full of very powerful magic and my strongest show yet and I can’t wait to meet new audiences who haven’t seen my work before and reconnect with people who have.

“Magic really has to be seen live to be appreciated and we’re travelling to my favourite theatres, hand-picked to best showcase this brand new show.”

Tickets for Jadoo can be found here:

Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen, September 28, 7.30pm

Eden Court, Inverness, September 30, 8pm

