Cricket: Ailsa Lister helps Scotland make winning start to T20 World Cup qualifier

An unbeaten half-century from Ailsa Lister helped Scotland’s women start their T20 Cricket World Cup European qualifier with victory against Italy.

Having restricted their opponents to 88-7 at Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Spain, the Scots hunted down their target inside nine overs for the loss of only one wicket.

Lister – who is from Huntly and plays for Stoneywood-Dyce – made an impressive 54 from 28 balls.

Scotland’s bowling stifled Italy with Hannah Rainey taking two wickets, while Priyanaz Chatterji, Abtaha Maqsood and Darcey Carter bagged one apiece.

Maqsood also ran out Methnara Rathnayake, who was Italy’s top scorer with 30, and wicketkeeper Lister ran out Italian captain Kumudu Peddrick for 14.

In the chase Lister, 19, hit 10 fours on her way to 54, which saw her named player of the match, Carter made 24 from 21 balls and Maryam Faisal finished five not out.

Scotland are back in action on Thursday when they face the Netherlands.

Head coach Craig Wallace said: “It’s been a really good day, we handled the conditions really well.

“The wicket was good and the bowlers adapted to it well after the first couple of overs, pulling their lengths back and really keeping it tight, bowling lots of dots and maintaining control.

“It was good to keep them to a low total, and then we stuck to our game plan with the bat and played with lots of freedom which was amazing to see.

“We’re looking forward to getting straight back into it against the Netherlands.

“We know if we play to our strengths, we’ll come out on top.”

The top two sides in the European qualifying group, which also contains France, progress to the final qualifier early next year ahead of the World Cup in Bangladesh in September and October 2024.