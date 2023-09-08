Enormous white stag landmark near Fraserburgh re-emerges thanks to volunteers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Enormous white stag landmark near Fraserburgh re-emerges thanks to volunteers

Work to restore the famous white stag of Mormond Hill is on course to finish this weekend.

By Gayle Ritchie
The famous white stag of Mormond Hill now, in September 2023, after being restored. And, on the right, as it was in 2015. Image: Kenny Elrick.
The famous white stag of Mormond Hill now, in September 2023, after being restored. And, on the right, as it was in 2015. Image: Kenny Elrick.

However, as the historic north-east landmark re-emerged from the hillside, the man at the helm of the restoration project called for volunteers to help keep it pristine for future generations.

It had been obscured by heather, bracken and trees, and the fear is that without regular maintenance, it will soon become overgrown.

Doug Simpson, who set up the Mormond Hill Stag group, said the stag really needs to be cleaned and cleared once a year to save it from disappearing into obscurity.

And he made an impassioned plea to any local businesses willing to donate white chippings – which would help to stop weeds and fill in any gaps.

The impressive white stag of Mormond Hill has been restored by local volunteers. Image: Kenny Elrick.

When did the Mormond Hill stag first appear?

Created out of quarried quartz rock, the huge white stag was carved into the Fraserburgh-facing side of the hill in 1870 to mark the wedding of the local laird.

At 240ft wide and 220ft high, it can be seen for miles around and is considered one of Buchan’s treasures.

Records suggest it has been cleaned a handful of times since the 1930s, but this summer, an army of volunteers have been heading up the hill every few days to sweat it out and get it cleared.

Doug Simpson has been at the helm of the white stag restoration project since 2018. Image: Kenny Smith.

They have been working alongside LAM Forestry, who cleared a path to the stag and sprayed it with weed killer.

Doug, who has been at the helm of the restoration project since 2018, said the stag “really re-emerged” in 2018 after 20 years of no maintenance.

“At that time, he was very nearly lost forever,” he said.

“This latest period of maintenance was after five years which we think on reflection was too long.

Volunteers get stuck in. Image: Kenny Elrick.

“We hope the work will be finished this weekend and we’re very grateful to everyone who’s given up their time to come out and help – especially the hard-working and amazing local group, the Strichen Staggers.

“It takes a lot of time and effort. We’ve ripped out heather, weeds, bracken and even some young trees that were up to 10ft high.”

A volunteer digging up weeds and heather. Image: Kenny Elrick.

Doug is hopeful that a “conscientious and generous” contractor might come forward and donate several truck loads of white chippings.

This would help keep the stag free of weeds and stop seeds getting a grip quite so easily.

“White chippings would look great and would help cut down maintenance periods,” he said.

“We’re not sure how many we’d need, but we’d be very keen to hear from anyone who might want to get on board with us to help save the stag for future generations.

“It would a terrible shame if this unique figure were just to disappear from view.”

The white stag in 2015 – obscured by weeds, heather and bracken.

It’s believed that the white stag is the only monument of its kind in the world.

 

Conversation