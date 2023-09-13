Standing Stones Hotel in Orkney goes on the market for £675,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Standing Stones Hotel in Orkney goes on the market for £675,000

Built in 1896, The Standing Stones Hotel was originally a summer house and at one point, served as an RAF base in World War I.

By Lottie Hood
The Standing Stones Hotel in Orkney
The Standing Stones Hotel is on the shore of Loch Stenness. Image: K Allan Properties.

A historic Orkney hotel that was once a wartime RAF base has gone on the market.

The Standing Stones Hotel in Stenness is on sale for offers of £675,000.

The 17-bedroom hotel overlooks Stenness Loch, and recently underwent a renovation after changing hands in 2019.

Prospective buyers could extend the hotel further, with planning permission in place for a further 20 bedrooms and function suite.

The dining area in the Standing Stones Hotel in Orkney. The spacious room has a serving counter. two large round tables in the middle of the room and smaller tables lining the walls.
The hotel was recently refurbished. Image: K Allan Properties

Former RAF base in World War I

Built in 1896, The Standing Stones Hotel was originally a summer house.

Rumoured to be linked to have first telephone line in Orkney, the house soon was transformed into a hotel and was a well-known spot for fishing and later a bowling green.

The Standing Stones Hotel bedroom, with two twin beds, a wooden bedside table between them, a wooden dresser, a cream carpet and two wall lamps above the beds. There's a window overlooking the Orkney countryside next to one of the beds
There are 17 en-suite rooms in the hotel. Image: K Allan Properties

Throughout its history it had many roles including being used as an operations room in 1918 by the RAF during World War I. 

Good transport links and historic sites

The spacious grounds offer visitors spectacular views from its unique position looking out onto the Stenness Loch. The hotel also features a bar and restaurant.

Its position offers easy access to public transport and historic sites.

The hotel is only 13 miles from Kirkwall Airport and a 15 minute drive to Kirkwall and Stromness.

Standing Stones of Stenness in Orkney, Scotland with a pair of sheep
The Standing Stones of Stenness are close to the hotel. Image: SRUC

It is situated on a central bus route and is close to several Neolithic sites including the Standing Stones of Stenness and the Ring of Brodgar.

Operating as a licensed hotel, its proximity to the historic sites promises a steady flow of visitors and a “captive audience”.

The property is being sold by K Allan Properties and can be found here.

