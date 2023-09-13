Standing Stones Hotel in Orkney goes on the market for £675,000

A historic Orkney hotel that was once a wartime RAF base has gone on the market.

The Standing Stones Hotel in Stenness is on sale for offers of £675,000.

The 17-bedroom hotel overlooks Stenness Loch, and recently underwent a renovation after changing hands in 2019.

Prospective buyers could extend the hotel further, with planning permission in place for a further 20 bedrooms and function suite.

Former RAF base in World War I

Built in 1896, The Standing Stones Hotel was originally a summer house.

Rumoured to be linked to have first telephone line in Orkney, the house soon was transformed into a hotel and was a well-known spot for fishing and later a bowling green.

Throughout its history it had many roles including being used as an operations room in 1918 by the RAF during World War I.

Good transport links and historic sites

The spacious grounds offer visitors spectacular views from its unique position looking out onto the Stenness Loch. The hotel also features a bar and restaurant.

Its position offers easy access to public transport and historic sites.

The hotel is only 13 miles from Kirkwall Airport and a 15 minute drive to Kirkwall and Stromness.

It is situated on a central bus route and is close to several Neolithic sites including the Standing Stones of Stenness and the Ring of Brodgar.

Operating as a licensed hotel, its proximity to the historic sites promises a steady flow of visitors and a “captive audience”.

The property is being sold by K Allan Properties and can be found here.