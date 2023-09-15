Highlander takes on military obstacle course a year on from cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlander takes on military obstacle course a year on from cancer diagnosis

Neil Macdonald and his friend Tony Denton will take on the Born Survivor challenge on Saturday in aid of charity.

By Michelle Henderson
Neil Macdonald from Auldearn was diagnosed with stage four Hodgkin lymphoma, last year. Image: Lymphoma Action.
A Highland man is to take on a gruelling six-mile military obstacle race this weekend to raise awareness of blood cancer.

Neil Macdonald from the village of Auldearn, six miles east of Nairn, was diagnosed with stage four Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, in August last year.

The 39-year-old turned to his GP in January 2022 after experiencing tightness in his chest.

Following a series of tests and a decline in his health, doctors diagnosed him with cancer.

Looking back on that moment, Mr Macdonald says the possibility of it being cancer never crossed his mind.

He said: “To be told I had stage four classical Hodgkin lymphoma was quite a shock.

“I didn’t really present any of the typical symptoms of lymphoma. I have always been fit and healthy, so when I first visited the doctor in January 2022 after experiencing some tightness in my chest, cancer was the furthest thing from my mind.

“In fact, I was initially treated for my asthma but as my symptoms didn’t improve, I was referred for a CT scan and biopsy which confirmed I had lymphoma.”

Neil Macdonald leaning against a fence alongside his friend Tony Denton.
Mr Macdonald will take on the challenge alongside his dear friend Tony Denton. Image: Lymphoma Action.

As Mr Macdonald tried to come to terms with his diagnosis, he began a gruelling course of chemotherapy.

By March, doctors gave him the all clear.

He added: “My treatment started shortly after my diagnosis, with chemotherapy given in three-week cycles. I have been in remission since March of this year and will now receive three monthly checkups for the next two years.”

‘With hard work and determination you can still achieve things’

Now in remission, Mr Macdonald is dedicating his time to raising blood cancer awareness.

On Saturday, the Highlander will tackle the Born Survivor challenge –  a 6.2-mile military style obstacle race in Gisburn, Lancashire.

He will be joined by friend of 20 years Tony Denton, raising funds for the charity Lymphoma Action.

Founded by patients in 1986, Lymphoma Action is the UK’s only charity dedicated to lymphoma.

The pair will tackle 30 obstacles, including mud, water and barbed wire on the course designed by the Royal Marines Commandos to show their support for the charity, close to their hearts.

Speaking ahead of the challenge, Mr Macdonald said training for the course has been no easy feat.

He said: “Taking part in this challenge is really important to me. I am really keen on giving back to a charity that has been incredibly supportive.

“With everything I have been through, by taking part in this challenge I want to show that with hard work and determination, you can still achieve things. There were times during treatment when I could barely walk up and down the stairs. But I want to prove that if you put your mind to something you can do it.

Poster showing the signs and symptoms of lymphoma.
Signs and symptoms of lymphoma. Image: Lymphoma Action.

“My personal trainer, Rorie McLeod of RM Coaching has been absolutely incredible in helping me train for Born Survivor. He’s really whipping me into shape through diet, exercise and life coaching but has always been mindful of what I have been through and has been cautious to ensure I am back in shape in a controlled, healthy manner.

“To know that I can train and achieve things again will really help me personally, and close a part of what has been quite a journey over the past year.”

Amy Billington, senior fundraising manager at Lymphoma Action praised the pair for their actions.

“We are so grateful to Neil and Tony for their support.

“Every 26 minutes one of us is diagnosed with lymphoma. Thanks to amazing people like Neil and Tony, we can continue to provide vital information and support to make sure no one has to face lymphoma alone.”

