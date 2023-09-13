Luxurious Aberdeen apartment up for grabs for £320,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luxurious Aberdeen apartment up for grabs for £320,000

The spacious pad on North Silver Street has been fully modernised.

By Lottie Hood
The bedroom in Apartment 2, 10 North Silver Street Aberdeen
The apartment is situated on North Silver Street in Aberdeen. Image: ASPC

A Georgian-period apartment in Aberdeen city centre has hit the market for just over £300,000.

The stylish top-floor Apartment 2 on North Silver Street in Aberdeen offers “unique” period charm.

Based in an 1810 granite building, the space has been converted to retain its original character with a modern retro twist.

Apartment 2, 10 North Silver Street. Aberdeen.
The apartment on North Silver street can be accessed through Golden Square. Image: ASPC

Being on the top floor, the home offers a quiet and private space in the middle of a busy city-centre.

The apartment is made up of a living and kitchen area, two spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Interior reflects street’s past rich clientele

The street’s name points to the numerous silver and goldsmiths who operated in the area during the 16th and 17th centuries.

Later on, the street became a popular spot for many wealthy merchants and businessmen who built elegant townhouses.

Accessed via Golden Square, today the apartment’s interior reflects its luxurious past.

Stepping through the front door, the space opens out into an open-plan kitchen and living room.

Living room area
The open-plan  living and kitchen area. Image: ASPC
Kitchen in Apartment 2
The kitchen has high quality Dekton worktops. Image: ASPC

The spacious high ceilings and retro-style design continue into the bedrooms.

The master bedroom includes a dressing room, walk-in-wardrobe and en-suite bathroom complete with a luxury three-piece Porcelanosa suite.

There is even an additional feature for all music addicts.

A fully customised in-home media system ensures the favourite tunes are one tap away.

Apartment 2, 10 North Silver Street. Aberdeen master bedroom.
The master bedroom has an adjoining dressing room. Image: ASPC

Controlled via iPad, top-of-the-line speakers are placed in every room to help fill any space with “rich, vibrant sound”.

Some of the city’s best amenities are also only a few steps away with the apartment sitting just off Union Street.

On-street permit parking is available.

It is being sold for £320,000 by Aberdeen-based estate agents Gavin Bain & Company.

