Luxurious Aberdeen apartment up for grabs for £320,000

A Georgian-period apartment in Aberdeen city centre has hit the market for just over £300,000.

The stylish top-floor Apartment 2 on North Silver Street in Aberdeen offers “unique” period charm.

Based in an 1810 granite building, the space has been converted to retain its original character with a modern retro twist.

Being on the top floor, the home offers a quiet and private space in the middle of a busy city-centre.

The apartment is made up of a living and kitchen area, two spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Interior reflects street’s past rich clientele

The street’s name points to the numerous silver and goldsmiths who operated in the area during the 16th and 17th centuries.

Later on, the street became a popular spot for many wealthy merchants and businessmen who built elegant townhouses.

Accessed via Golden Square, today the apartment’s interior reflects its luxurious past.

Stepping through the front door, the space opens out into an open-plan kitchen and living room.

The spacious high ceilings and retro-style design continue into the bedrooms.

The master bedroom includes a dressing room, walk-in-wardrobe and en-suite bathroom complete with a luxury three-piece Porcelanosa suite.

There is even an additional feature for all music addicts.

A fully customised in-home media system ensures the favourite tunes are one tap away.

Controlled via iPad, top-of-the-line speakers are placed in every room to help fill any space with “rich, vibrant sound”.

Some of the city’s best amenities are also only a few steps away with the apartment sitting just off Union Street.

On-street permit parking is available.

It is being sold for £320,000 by Aberdeen-based estate agents Gavin Bain & Company.