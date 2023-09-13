Aberdeen City Council accused of ‘butchering’ West End trees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen City Council accused of ‘butchering’ West End trees

Colin Mackay believes the maintenance work was a cost-cutting measure.

By Lauren Taylor
Colin Mackay has slammed the "butchery" of the trees on Spademill Road. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Trees on a West End street have been “decimated” after Aberdeen City Council carried out pollarding works, says a concerned resident.

Colin Mackay believes the leafy tree-lined streets make the West End one of the most beautiful areas of Aberdeen.

Having lived there for 25 years, he has always enjoyed the canopy of mature trees.

But just last month, he was left horrified to see the level of “butchery” being carried out against them.

The leafy green branches have been cut away from the trees. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen City Council say they pollarded the trees on Spademill Road for their “long-term protection”.

The technique is a way to prune trees and shrubs back to a trunk, restricting the tree from growing.

But, from Mr Mackay’s perspective, the workers have “decimated them beyond pollarding”.

While he understands the trees need to be maintained for safety reasons he thinks the trees have “basically turned into stumps”.

Colin Mackay has lived in the west end for 25 years and says the beauty of the area was down to the canopy of trees. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Pollarding turns ‘beautiful trees into something from a battlefield’

The 52-year-old has likened the scene to something out of a “battlefield”.

According to Mr Mackay, the council said the trees were 60% dead, which is why they needed to carry out the procedure.

But he disputes this, saying there was plenty of green foliage on the trees.

“Obviously, we can’t get a second opinion now,” he sighed.

“There was plenty of green foliage on the trees, so they didn’t look 60% dead to me — they look more than 60% dead now though, that’s without a doubt.

“The trees won’t come back to life, maybe in 20 to 30 years, but the pictures speak for themselves.

“They take tens of years to grow, but it only takes 10 minutes with a chainsaw to destroy them and that’s why I feel so passionate about it.”

The healthcare area manager believes the council carried out the pollarding as a cost-cutting measure and has slammed it as “environmental vandalism”.

Mr Mackay is worried about the impact on the shared environment. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Because the trees have been cut right back, he argues the council will not need to spend money pruning them, or carrying out any other maintenance, yearly or bi-yearly.

Mr Mackay also shared concerns about the birds and other animals that live in the trees now being forced to move on.

He said: “I’m a busy man and people might ask ‘Why are you getting on your high horse about this when there’s people who can’t afford to buy groceries?’

“And I’m 100% in agreement with that, but the shared environment we all live in is precious because once it is gone it’s gone.

“The council thinks they can just break out teams with chainsaws and destroy these beautiful trees. But, the trees can’t talk and I feel I’ve got to do something about it.”

The resident is concerned the trees wont grow back. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Trees will ‘soon recover’ says council

Aberdeen City Council stressed this is a “common” procedure that has been carried out on trees across the city.

A spokesman for the local authority reassured that although the trees “look different now they will soon recover”.

Mr Mackay says the council has left the trees looking like stumps. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He said: “This work was necessary and undertaken for the long-term protection of the trees. This is a common tree maintenance procedure that has been used across the city.

“Although the trees look different now they will soon recover. “

