Pensioner groped pupils and mum in photo booth at school dance

Michael Parker appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted touching two girls and a woman on their bottoms during the event, which was held at the city’s five-star Marcliffe Hotel.

By David McPhee
Michael Parker admitted three charges of sexual assault at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Michael Parker admitted three charges of sexual assault at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A 73-year-old man has been placed on the sex offenders register after he groped pupils and a mum at an Aberdeen private school dance.

The schoolgirls, then aged 15, and one of their mothers were in a party photo booth when the sexual assaults took place.

Today, Parker pleaded guilty to three charges of sexual assault involving the three females.

His solicitor told the court that Parker had drank to excess that night and knows his behaviour fell “below what’s acceptable”.

‘Clearly no place for this kind of behaviour’

The charges state that Parker attended the dance at the Pitfodels hotel as a guest on April 29 this year.

His solicitor, Gregor Kelly, told the court that his client’s alcohol intake was a factor that night and described his behaviour as “reckless”.

“Mr Parker is deeply sorry and realises his conduct fell well below what’s acceptable,” Mr Kelly said.

“Clearly, he needs an education in this sphere. This is a modern Scotland and there’s clearly no place for this kind of behaviour.

“It’s been a very unfortunate incident.”

Marcliffe Hotel at Pitfoedels, Aberdeen.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Parker that she hoped the offences had made him “realise that his behaviour impacts on others other than himself”.

Sheriff Hodge made Parker, of Brimmond Drive, Westhill, subject to a community payback order with supervision for six months.

She also placed him on the sex offenders register for six months.

