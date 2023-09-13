129-year-old period property on the market in Aberdeen for £224,500

Ageing like a fine wine, this timeless Victorian granite home is brimming with period charm and character.

Belying its 129-year-old history, the superb semi-detached property in Cattofield Place, close to the University of Aberdeen and Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, has the perfect blend of period features and modern touches.

Striking from the outside with its beautiful bay windows and its light grey granite stonework, it’s only once over the threshold where the property’s personality really shines through.

Instantly warm and homely, the attractive entrance vestibule with its beautifully tiled floor sets a relaxing tone which flows through the rest of the home.

Good homely vibes throughout

Right from the off, the stunning period features stand out as the door leading into the hallway has intricate stained glass panels which nod back to the property’s rich history.

At heart of the home is the fantastic front lounge where a wonderful bay window makes for the perfect place for the family Christmas tree.

This elegant space also has a warm and rustic feel to it with exposed floor boards complementing the fireplace and cornicing.

Cook up a storm in the kitchen

Located at the back of the home, the sitting room is also ideal for relaxing with family or friends, especially as a door leads directly out to the garden where barbecues can be savoured.

And whether it’s a full Sunday roast with all the trimmings or a quick bite for lunch, the kitchen has all the worktop space, storage and appliances required for whipping up tasty meals.

Next to the kitchen is the large dining room with plenty of space for all the family plus invited guests.

Three cosy bedrooms

From here, there is access to a back hallway where there is a cloakroom and a door to the garden.

Upstairs, there are three good-sized bedrooms including the impressive master bedroom with fitted wardrobes, an additional storage cupboard and a bay window to watch the world go by.

Equally as cosy is the second bedroom, located at the back, which has plenty of space for furniture while the third bedroom overlooks the front of the home and has built-in mirrored wardrobes.

Also on this floor is a family bathroom and from the upper hallway there is access to a partially floored loft.

Glorious back garden

Outside, soak up the sunshine in the private back garden where there is lawn and patio areas.

In terms of outdoor storage, there is a large outbuilding that covers the entire width of the back garden.

Parking is also stress free as on-street parking is available.

Location wise, this wonderful family home is close to Berryden and Kittybrewster retail parks with excellent transport links on its doorstep.

To book a viewing

9 Cattofield Place, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £224,500

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01224 589589 or check out the website aspc.co.uk