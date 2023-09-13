129-year-old period property on the market in Aberdeen for £224,500

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
129-year-old period property on the market in Aberdeen for £224,500

With three bedrooms and three reception rooms, this semi detached granite home is ideal for growing families.

By Rosemary Lowne
This semi detached traditional Aberdeen home is ideal for growing families.
This granite gem has plenty of personality. Image: Aberdein Considine

Ageing like a fine wine, this timeless Victorian granite home is brimming with period charm and character.

Belying its 129-year-old history, the superb semi-detached property in Cattofield Place, close to the University of Aberdeen and Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, has the perfect blend of period features and modern touches.

Striking from the outside with its beautiful bay windows and its light grey granite stonework, it’s only once over the threshold where the property’s personality really shines through.

The living room in the home, the walls are cream with wooden beams, a fireplace, grey sofa and matching armchairs and a large bay window
This stunning room is the perfect place to unwind. Image: Aberdein Considine

Instantly warm and homely, the attractive entrance vestibule with its beautifully tiled floor sets a relaxing tone which flows through the rest of the home.

Good homely vibes throughout

Right from the off, the stunning period features stand out as the door leading into the hallway has intricate stained glass panels which nod back to the property’s rich history.

A study in the period property in Aberdeen, with a large bookcase spanning from the door to the window, a desk and chair, a floor lamp and a plush cream sofa with cushions and a throw across from a fireplace
Curl up with a good book in this cosy room. Image: Aberdein Considine

At heart of the home is the fantastic front lounge where a wonderful bay window makes for the perfect place for the family Christmas tree.

This elegant space also has a warm and rustic feel to it with exposed floor boards complementing the fireplace and cornicing.

Cook up a storm in the kitchen

Located at the back of the home, the sitting room is also ideal for relaxing with family or friends, especially as a door leads directly out to the garden where barbecues can be savoured.

The kitchen in the home has cheery yellow walls, grey floor tiles, white counters and cupboards with black and white counters.
Keen cooks can try out their culinary skills in the well equipped kitchen. Image: Aberdein Considine

And whether it’s a full Sunday roast with all the trimmings or a quick bite for lunch, the kitchen has all the worktop space, storage and appliances required for whipping up tasty meals.

Next to the kitchen is the large dining room with plenty of space for all the family plus invited guests.

Three cosy bedrooms

From here, there is access to a back hallway where there is a cloakroom and a door to the garden.

Upstairs, there are three good-sized bedrooms including the impressive master bedroom with fitted wardrobes, an additional storage cupboard and a bay window to watch the world go by.

A bedroom in the period property in Aberdeen, with a double bed, a desk perfect from working from home and a bookcase with a flatscreen TV perched on top. The walls are a light shade of blue with a matching bedspread and lightshade on the ceiling.
Sunlight streams in through the window of this spacious bedroom. Image: Aberdein Considine

Equally as cosy is the second bedroom, located at the back, which has plenty of space for furniture while the third bedroom overlooks the front of the home and has built-in mirrored wardrobes.

Also on this floor is a family bathroom and from the upper hallway there is access to a partially floored loft.

Glorious back garden

Outside, soak up the sunshine in the private back garden where there is lawn and patio areas.

In terms of outdoor storage, there is a large outbuilding that covers the entire width of the back garden.

the outdoor dining set in the garden of the period property in aberdeen
Alfresco dining can be savoured in the garden. Image: Aberdein Considine

Parking is also stress free as on-street parking is available.

Location wise, this wonderful family home is close to Berryden and Kittybrewster retail parks with excellent transport links on its doorstep.

To book a viewing

9 Cattofield Place, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £224,500

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01224 589589 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

Conversation