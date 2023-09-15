Housebreaker caught red-handed after he was seen bragging online about raiding house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Housebreaker caught red-handed after he was seen bragging online about raiding house

Andrew Collier appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted to breaking into the woman's flat on King Street by kicking the door off its hinges.

By David McPhee
An Aberdeen man was caught out when the woman whose flat he kicked his way into saw a social media post from him boasting about breaking into a home.

Andrew Collier appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted to breaking into the woman’s flat on King Street by kicking the door off its hinges.

The woman – who was on a night out and a former partner of Collier – saw a social media video post from him where he bragged about how he had just broken into a house.

When she arrived home she found her door lying “splintered, kicked in with the lock broken”.

Incriminating video of break in on social media

Fiscal depute Lydia Ross told the court that at around 1.40am on November 1 2021, the woman had locked her front door and gone out for the night when she received a text message from Collier stating that he needed to get into her home.

She advised him that she was out and would not be returning for some time, to which he replied he would “get in himself”.

At around 3am she looked at her phone and saw a social media video posted by Collier where he was bragging he’d broken into a house.

The woman then returned to her flat and found her front door lying splintered and with the lock broken.

In a separate incident, Ms Ross told the court that on April 2 last year the police were looking for Collier in relation to a separate matter and went to the same woman’s home.

Police noticed a pair of bare feet sticking out within a wardrobe

At that time, Collier was subject to a non-harassment order not to approach or contact her.

Police were afforded entry to her flat and there they saw her “whispering to an unknown person”.

They immediately searched the property and noted a “pair of bare feet sticking out from below clothing within the bedroom cupboard”.

During his subsequent arrest, Collier became violent, kicking a female officer before telling other constables he would “smash” them.

He also told them to “suck their grandads’ ashes”.

Collier pleaded guilty to breaching his non-harassment order, resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

He also admitted wilfully and recklessly damaging the front door and an additional theft charge from a separate incident where he stole household items from the woman.

Andrew Collier ‘seems to have got himself back on track’

Defence solicitor Caitlin Pirie told the court that her client had been struggling with his mental health at the time and had been “adding to that” with alcohol.

“He was not in a good head space at the time,” she said.

“Things have greatly improved since that time of these offences – he seems to have got himself back on track.

“Mr Collier has accepted responsibility and he has shown remorse.”

Sheriff Margret Hodge sentenced Collier, of Malcolm Road, Aberdeen, to a community payback order with 85 hours of unpaid work.

