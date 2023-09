Fire crews have been sent to rescue a horse near Banchory.

A call was placed to the fire service shortly after 12pm and crews are currently at the scene.

Three fire appliances from North Anderson Drive, Central and Altens are at the incident which has taken place near Banchory.

A rescue boat from Central has also been sent to the rescue.

Fire crews are currently assisting a vet with the rescue of a horse.

More as we get it.