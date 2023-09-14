Body found in search for missing Stornoway man

A body has been found in the search for a man missing from Stornoway.

Mark Elston was last seen last seen driving a blue Volvo C70 convertible in Kenneth Street in Stornoway, Isle of Lewis.

Police have now confirmed a body has been found in the Ness area in the very north of Lewis.

While the body has not been formally identified, officers say Mark Elston’s family have been made aware.

A police spokesman said: “There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”