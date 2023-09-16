Gallery: Hop on down to Clan’s Big Hop Trail Farewell Weekend in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Hop on down to Clan’s Big Hop Trail Farewell Weekend in Aberdeen

This weekend is the last chance to admire the 92 hares and leveret artworks as they are on display at Aberdeen Music Hall.

Ellie Panton with some of the smaller hares.
Ellie Panton with some of the smaller hares.
By Shanay Taylor & Emma Grady

If you haven’t had the chance to see Clan’s latest sculpture trail, then we suggest you hop on down to Aberdeen Music Hall.

This weekend, families have the chance to see all 92 hares and leveret artworks in Aberdeen.

Clan’s Big Hop Trail took people of all ages across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and even the islands as they worked to tick off the array of colour hare sculptures.

The 550-mile public art initiative was put in place by Clan Cancer Support and coincides with the organisations’ 40th anniversary.

Each hare represents a year of Clan’s commitment to supporting people affected by cancer.

The charity said they chose the hare sculpture for the animal’s resilience and “exceptional hearing” reflecting their lifeline listening and support service.

Our photographer Kami Thomson was at Aberdeen Music Hall to catch a glimpse of the hares before they are auctioned off for the cancer charity next week.

Little one enjoying looking at the hare sculptures.
Youngster hugging a hare sculpture.
The Gordon Highlanders Association Drums and Pipes performed at the event too.
The public enjoying the sculptures.
Youngster walking through the hare sculptures.
The public read about the individual hare sculptures.
Last chance to get some photos.
Youngster admiring the hare sculptures.
Members of the public take pictures with the hare sculptures.
Drummers from The Gordon Highlanders Association Drums and Pipes performed at the event.
View of the Clan’s Big Hop Trail exhibition.
Youngsters enjoying the exhibition.
Youngster reads the descriptions about one of the hare sculptures.
Piper from The Gordon Highlanders Association Drums and Pipes performs at the event.
All the hare sculptures had individual and creative designs for the public to enjoy.
Georgia and Willow Rogie.
Youngster gets photo taken with hare sculpture.
Taking a selfie with one of the hare sculptures.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Car crashes into traffic lights in Aberdeen.
Man charged after car crashes into traffic lights on Aberdeen street
Denburn Medical Centre in 2015. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Newburn Medical Practice to move premises as old building 'no longer suitable'
The slide at UTG. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
'Totally unacceptable' behaviour by pupils at Robert Gordon's College leaves four-year-old boy in tears
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Sheriff warns repeat Aberdeen drink-driver over danger she posed
Fire service height vehicle at Albyn Place.
Aberdeen firefighters make 230-mile round trip for height appliance amid fears resource cuts will…
The builder laid bare the housing crisis in Braemar.
Braemar tradesman fights to build his own home after being priced out amid housing…
The chicken Balmoral. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Hidden delights await at stylish rural venue in Turriff, The Kastille
Doug Smith of Drumsleed Meats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Drumsleed Meats: How cow-related injury kickstarted Howe o' the Mearns business
A basking shark.
Safety advice issued as basking sharks spotted in Aberdeenshire and Moray
Chance the American bully XL
Aberdeen American bully XL owners left in distress and uncertainty