Gallery: Hop on down to Clan’s Big Hop Trail Farewell Weekend in Aberdeen

If you haven’t had the chance to see Clan’s latest sculpture trail, then we suggest you hop on down to Aberdeen Music Hall.

This weekend, families have the chance to see all 92 hares and leveret artworks in Aberdeen.

Clan’s Big Hop Trail took people of all ages across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and even the islands as they worked to tick off the array of colour hare sculptures.

The 550-mile public art initiative was put in place by Clan Cancer Support and coincides with the organisations’ 40th anniversary.

Each hare represents a year of Clan’s commitment to supporting people affected by cancer.

The charity said they chose the hare sculpture for the animal’s resilience and “exceptional hearing” reflecting their lifeline listening and support service.

Our photographer Kami Thomson was at Aberdeen Music Hall to catch a glimpse of the hares before they are auctioned off for the cancer charity next week.