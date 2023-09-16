Scottish Water lifts ban on tap water in Benbecula

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Scottish Water lifts ban on tap water in Benbecula

The tap water was restricted on Wednesday following reports of an oily taste and smell.

By Shanay Taylor
Scottish Water van
Scottish Water has now lifted the water restriction notice in Benbecula. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Restrictions on using tap water in Benbecula have been lifted with immediate effect, Scottish Water has announced.

It comes after warnings were issued to households and businesses in Benbecula and South Uist earlier this week.

Residents were advised not to use tap water for drinking, cooking or washing following reports of an oily taste and smell.

More than 700 properties were affected in Benbecula.

Restrictions in Outer Hebrides lifted

Scottish Water has now lifted restrictions in both Benbecula and South Uist. 

Which means all 1020 affected properties on the two islands are able to use their water for all purposes as usual.

The source of the problem was traced to a fuel leak from a generator that provides a back-up power supply for a pumping station at Loch Eilean Iain.

Scottish Water teams worked round-the-clock since Wednesday and distributed a total of 3700 doorstep deliveries of bottled water.

Letters were also distributed to provide all affected customers with regular updates while the incident continued.

Further letters confirming the all-clear on Benbecula are being handed out today.

water supply Aberdeen
Residents reported an oily taste and smell. Image: Shutterstock

‘We would like to apologise for the inconvenience’

Kevin Roy, Scottish Water’s customer service general manager, said: “We are very pleased to have been able to lift the notice in Benbecula today, after having done likewise in the affected parts of South Uist on Friday.

“We recognise that these significant and disruptive restrictions were in place for three days in the north of South Uist and for four days in Benbecula and that customers were anxious to know when they would be lifted.

“Restoring supplies safely in these circumstances unfortunately takes time and progress could only be confirmed via successive sets of sample results that were confirmed to meet all of the strict quality standards that apply.

“This was a complex and multi-faceted recovery operation, which included the cleaning of filters, but we made good progress with the work and that was reflected in the most recent sample results received, which enabled us to lift the restrictions for customers in Benbecula today.

“We would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused to customers during this issue and assure them that we worked as hard as we could to resolve the matter as quickly as possible. We again thank affected customers for their patience and co-operation.

“We would also like to thank our emergency response partners from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Highlands and Islands Airport, HM Coastguard, Comhairlie nan Eilean Siar, Caledonian MacBrayne and NHS Western Isles, who assisted us.”

Customers who have water storage tanks and/or shower systems in their home or business are advised to run their taps gently for a period of time, to ensure that the fresh water coming into their premises starts to refill their storage tank.

