Scottish Water lifts ban on tap water in Benbecula

Restrictions on using tap water in Benbecula have been lifted with immediate effect, Scottish Water has announced.

It comes after warnings were issued to households and businesses in Benbecula and South Uist earlier this week.

Residents were advised not to use tap water for drinking, cooking or washing following reports of an oily taste and smell.

More than 700 properties were affected in Benbecula.

Restrictions in Outer Hebrides lifted

Scottish Water has now lifted restrictions in both Benbecula and South Uist.

Which means all 1020 affected properties on the two islands are able to use their water for all purposes as usual.

The source of the problem was traced to a fuel leak from a generator that provides a back-up power supply for a pumping station at Loch Eilean Iain.

Scottish Water teams worked round-the-clock since Wednesday and distributed a total of 3700 doorstep deliveries of bottled water.

Letters were also distributed to provide all affected customers with regular updates while the incident continued.

Further letters confirming the all-clear on Benbecula are being handed out today.

‘We would like to apologise for the inconvenience’

Kevin Roy, Scottish Water’s customer service general manager, said: “We are very pleased to have been able to lift the notice in Benbecula today, after having done likewise in the affected parts of South Uist on Friday.

“We recognise that these significant and disruptive restrictions were in place for three days in the north of South Uist and for four days in Benbecula and that customers were anxious to know when they would be lifted.

“Restoring supplies safely in these circumstances unfortunately takes time and progress could only be confirmed via successive sets of sample results that were confirmed to meet all of the strict quality standards that apply.

“This was a complex and multi-faceted recovery operation, which included the cleaning of filters, but we made good progress with the work and that was reflected in the most recent sample results received, which enabled us to lift the restrictions for customers in Benbecula today.

“We would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused to customers during this issue and assure them that we worked as hard as we could to resolve the matter as quickly as possible. We again thank affected customers for their patience and co-operation.

“We would also like to thank our emergency response partners from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Highlands and Islands Airport, HM Coastguard, Comhairlie nan Eilean Siar, Caledonian MacBrayne and NHS Western Isles, who assisted us.”

Customers who have water storage tanks and/or shower systems in their home or business are advised to run their taps gently for a period of time, to ensure that the fresh water coming into their premises starts to refill their storage tank.