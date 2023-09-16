Man charged after car crashes into traffic lights on Aberdeen street

A 45-year-old man has been charged after a car crashed into a set of traffic lights in Aberdeen.

Police were made aware of the collision shortly after 9pm last night. The incident took place on Skene Street, close to the city centre of Aberdeen.

It is understood the man collided with traffic lights, as pictures show the stoplight completely knocked over.

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences, but has since been released.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 9.10pm on Friday, September 15, 2023, officers were made aware of a car having collided with traffic lights on Skene Street, Aberdeen.

“A 45-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.

“He has been released on an undertaking to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”