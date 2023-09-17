Inside the £1.6m Victorian country mansion near Balmoral that’s on the market for the first time in 40 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Inside the £1.6m Victorian country mansion near Balmoral that’s on the market for the first time in 40 years

Craigendinnie dates back to 1884 and has not been available to the market for over 40 years.

By Shanay Taylor
Craigendinnie mansion is up for sale.
The Victorian country house dates back to 1884. Image: Savills.

A dream Victorian mansion near Balmoral Castle has gone on the market for offers over £1.6 million.

Craigendinnie is nestled on a 70 acre wooded site in Aboyne, Royal Deeside, and even has its own loch.

The 11-bedroom property dates back to 1884 and has not been available to the market for over 40 years.

Estate agent Savills describe the chance to purchas the imposing home as “a once in a generation opportunity”.

The entrance to Craigendinnie mansion.
White iron gates open onto a gravel drive. Image: Savills.
The house comes with its own loch.
A loch is located near the home. Image: Savills.

‘A once in a generation opportunity’

It is situated near Balmoral Castle – the Scottish home of the Royal Family since it was purchased for Queen Victoria by Prince Albert in 1852.

Craigendinnie boasts 11 bedrooms, five bathrooms and four reception rooms.

White iron gates open onto a gravel drive which culminates in parking areas around the house.

Upon walking into the main house, a spacious hall is complimented by a staircase with barley twist balustrade.

First impressions count with ceiling cornice work and pitch pine wood panelling to dado height, featuring throughout most of the main house.

Inside the mansion.
The mansion is complete with wood panelling. Image: Savills.
The kitchen area.
The kitchen has a country feel with modern touches. Image: Savills.

A beautiful view can be seen from the box bay window in the sitting room complete with a tiled fireplace.

The kitchen has a central island and timber-painted cabinets alongside granite worksurfaces, which provide a contemporary feel.

Upstairs is then home to a principal bedroom suite with a bay window and fireplace.

There are three more well proportioned bedrooms, two of which are dual aspect with two bathrooms.

A staircase ascends to the nursery floor where there are two further bedrooms and a bathroom.

A seventh bedroom can be found above the former maid’s quarters which leads to another bedroom with a fireplace, currently used as an ironing room.

The principal bedroom suite.
The principal bedroom is complete with a fireplace. Image: Savills.
The sitting room inside the house.
The property is priced at £1.6 million. Image: Savills.

The second floor, known as The Flat, is ideal for a multi-generational, staff or guest living space.

Comprising of a sitting room with a fireplace, two bedrooms, a box room, kitchenette and a bathroom with a three piece white suite.

Two linked cottages

There are two linked cottages and outbuildings comprising a workshop, potting shed and a large kennel and outrun.

The house has an idyllic south-facing location and is surrounded by gardens, good quality arable ground, woodland and rough ground which provide excellent screening and privacy.

There is also an ornamental former sunken garden and pine tree with a plaque that states that it was planted by Queen Mary on September 11 in 1931 for the Dowager of Glentanar.

Two cottages are also situated near the house.
The house also comes with two cottages. Image: Savills.

Read more…

To read more about this dream property situated in the heart of Royal Deeside, head to the estate agent’s website here.

