Inside the £1.6m Victorian country mansion near Balmoral that’s on the market for the first time in 40 years

A dream Victorian mansion near Balmoral Castle has gone on the market for offers over £1.6 million.

Craigendinnie is nestled on a 70 acre wooded site in Aboyne, Royal Deeside, and even has its own loch.

The 11-bedroom property dates back to 1884 and has not been available to the market for over 40 years.

Estate agent Savills describe the chance to purchas the imposing home as “a once in a generation opportunity”.

It is situated near Balmoral Castle – the Scottish home of the Royal Family since it was purchased for Queen Victoria by Prince Albert in 1852.

Craigendinnie boasts 11 bedrooms, five bathrooms and four reception rooms.

White iron gates open onto a gravel drive which culminates in parking areas around the house.

Upon walking into the main house, a spacious hall is complimented by a staircase with barley twist balustrade.

First impressions count with ceiling cornice work and pitch pine wood panelling to dado height, featuring throughout most of the main house.

A beautiful view can be seen from the box bay window in the sitting room complete with a tiled fireplace.

The kitchen has a central island and timber-painted cabinets alongside granite worksurfaces, which provide a contemporary feel.

Upstairs is then home to a principal bedroom suite with a bay window and fireplace.

There are three more well proportioned bedrooms, two of which are dual aspect with two bathrooms.

A staircase ascends to the nursery floor where there are two further bedrooms and a bathroom.

A seventh bedroom can be found above the former maid’s quarters which leads to another bedroom with a fireplace, currently used as an ironing room.

The second floor, known as The Flat, is ideal for a multi-generational, staff or guest living space.

Comprising of a sitting room with a fireplace, two bedrooms, a box room, kitchenette and a bathroom with a three piece white suite.

Two linked cottages

There are two linked cottages and outbuildings comprising a workshop, potting shed and a large kennel and outrun.

The house has an idyllic south-facing location and is surrounded by gardens, good quality arable ground, woodland and rough ground which provide excellent screening and privacy.

There is also an ornamental former sunken garden and pine tree with a plaque that states that it was planted by Queen Mary on September 11 in 1931 for the Dowager of Glentanar.

