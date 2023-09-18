Food trolleys back on Aberdeen and Highland trains – but booze still banned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Food trolleys back on Aberdeen and Highland trains – but booze still banned

From this week, services across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire will have catering available on board.

By Ross Hempseed
ScotRail train in Aberdeen station.
Food trolleys return to ScotRail services. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

ScotRail will reintroduce food trolleys onto its routes this week, but alcohol remains off the menu.

The train operator pulled all its food trolleys from its routes during the pandemic when there was limited travel.

However, it has taken a few years to finally reintroduce the much-requested convenience onto routes, especially those covering long distances.

These include the Far North Line, West Highland Line and InterCity services, which operate across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire.

While these routes are considered some of the scenic in the country, most are over two hours long – so customers will be happy that they have some light snack and drink options.

A Scotrail train for the far north passes through Evanton.
Trains from Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh will once again have catering available. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Food trolleys were welcomed back onto the West Highland services on Sunday to and from Oban, Fort William, Crianlarich and Glasgow.

From Monday, food trolleys will be available on select Far North services, including between Inverness, Wick and Kyle of Lochalsh.

In addition, InterCity services will operate food trolleys between Inverness, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Those with first-class tickets on trains with a catering service will get a free hot drink or bottle of water and a choice of flavoured Scottish shortbread for the journey.

However, while food trolleys will carry snacks and soft drinks, booze is banned.

Alcohol was completely banned on ScotRail trains during Covid.

Last July the train operator announced it would be retained for the “foreseeable future”.

To find out more about which services, catering is available on visit the ScotRail website.

Conversation