Food trolleys back on Aberdeen and Highland trains – but booze still banned

ScotRail will reintroduce food trolleys onto its routes this week, but alcohol remains off the menu.

The train operator pulled all its food trolleys from its routes during the pandemic when there was limited travel.

However, it has taken a few years to finally reintroduce the much-requested convenience onto routes, especially those covering long distances.

These include the Far North Line, West Highland Line and InterCity services, which operate across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire.

While these routes are considered some of the scenic in the country, most are over two hours long – so customers will be happy that they have some light snack and drink options.

Food trolleys were welcomed back onto the West Highland services on Sunday to and from Oban, Fort William, Crianlarich and Glasgow.

From Monday, food trolleys will be available on select Far North services, including between Inverness, Wick and Kyle of Lochalsh.

In addition, InterCity services will operate food trolleys between Inverness, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Those with first-class tickets on trains with a catering service will get a free hot drink or bottle of water and a choice of flavoured Scottish shortbread for the journey.

However, while food trolleys will carry snacks and soft drinks, booze is banned.

Alcohol was completely banned on ScotRail trains during Covid.

Last July the train operator announced it would be retained for the “foreseeable future”.

To find out more about which services, catering is available on visit the ScotRail website.