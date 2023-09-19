Violent offshore worker warned he’s ‘testing’ court’s patience and risks being jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Violent offshore worker warned he’s ‘testing’ court’s patience and risks being jailed

David Edwards attacked someone who tapped him on the shoulder at Soul Bar, two nights after trying to steal a bottle of Peach Schnapps at Prohibition in Aberdeen.

By David McPhee
Aberdeen nightclub Prohibition and a photo of David Edwards
David Edwards admitted carrying out a series of offences at nightspots across Aberdeen. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook

An offshore worker who stole a bottle of Peach Schnapps from an Aberdeen nightclub has been warned he could be jailed if he continues to offend.

David Edwards admitted to snatching the drink from the bar at Prohibition before violently resisting police officers when they tried to arrest him.

In a string of shocking incidents, the 23-year-old also assaulted a member of the public who tapped him on the shoulder at Soul Bar two nights later.

He was also fined when he used a racist slur against a doorman at ATIK nightclub in the city centre back in May this year. 

Now the reveller is at risk of landing himself in prison if his pattern of drink-related violent behaviour continues, a sheriff has warned him.

Accused punched stranger

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that, around 10pm on August 3 this year, Edwards approached the bar of Prohibition nightclub.

He ordered drinks and when asked to pay he leaned over the bar and grabbed a bottle of Peach Schnapps.

Then he was asked to leave and he walked away.

Staff called the police because they were concerned that Edwards might attempt to attack someone with the bottle.

He was restrained on the ground by door staff as they waited for police to arrive.

When officers arrived they attempted to get Edwards into the police van but he repeatedly kicked out with his legs and resisted arrest.

Two nights later, on August 5, Edwards was outside Soul Bar on Union Street when he heard someone call his name and tap him on the back of the head.

Not recognising the person, Edwards then punched the man’s face.

Soul Bar on Union Street in Aberdeen, with people queueing outside
Soul Bar, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Edwards, of Ashgrove Gardens North, Aberdeen, pled guilty to one charge of stealing alcohol and a second charge of resisting arrest.

He also admitted to an additional charge of assault.

His solicitor Gregor Kelly told the court that his client had a “familiar pattern” of coming back from his offshore job, drinking alcohol and becoming violent.

“Mr Edwards is a pleasant and intelligent young man but he becomes violent and out of control when consuming alcohol,” Mr Kelly explained.

“He’s aware that he’s testing the court’s patience and he also realises that this job that he’s worked so hard to get could be taken away from him.

“He accepts that he is very close to serving a custodial sentence.”

‘Close to the cliff edge of custody’

Sheriff Andrew Miller told Edwards that he was aware that he works hard when offshore but said he was “getting very close to the whole thing unravelling when he comes back onshore”.

He added: “Your record includes a number of crimes of violence and disorder.

“Clearly, there seems to be a link between your drinking and violent behaviour, and it’s bringing you close to the cliff edge of custody.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Miller sentenced Edwards to a community payback order with supervision for 14 months.

He was also ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

