Violent offshore worker warned he’s ‘testing’ court’s patience and risks being jailed

An offshore worker who stole a bottle of Peach Schnapps from an Aberdeen nightclub has been warned he could be jailed if he continues to offend.

David Edwards admitted to snatching the drink from the bar at Prohibition before violently resisting police officers when they tried to arrest him.

In a string of shocking incidents, the 23-year-old also assaulted a member of the public who tapped him on the shoulder at Soul Bar two nights later.

He was also fined when he used a racist slur against a doorman at ATIK nightclub in the city centre back in May this year.

Now the reveller is at risk of landing himself in prison if his pattern of drink-related violent behaviour continues, a sheriff has warned him.

Accused punched stranger

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that, around 10pm on August 3 this year, Edwards approached the bar of Prohibition nightclub.

He ordered drinks and when asked to pay he leaned over the bar and grabbed a bottle of Peach Schnapps.

Then he was asked to leave and he walked away.

Staff called the police because they were concerned that Edwards might attempt to attack someone with the bottle.

He was restrained on the ground by door staff as they waited for police to arrive.

When officers arrived they attempted to get Edwards into the police van but he repeatedly kicked out with his legs and resisted arrest.

Two nights later, on August 5, Edwards was outside Soul Bar on Union Street when he heard someone call his name and tap him on the back of the head.

Not recognising the person, Edwards then punched the man’s face.

Edwards, of Ashgrove Gardens North, Aberdeen, pled guilty to one charge of stealing alcohol and a second charge of resisting arrest.

He also admitted to an additional charge of assault.

His solicitor Gregor Kelly told the court that his client had a “familiar pattern” of coming back from his offshore job, drinking alcohol and becoming violent.

“Mr Edwards is a pleasant and intelligent young man but he becomes violent and out of control when consuming alcohol,” Mr Kelly explained.

“He’s aware that he’s testing the court’s patience and he also realises that this job that he’s worked so hard to get could be taken away from him.

“He accepts that he is very close to serving a custodial sentence.”

‘Close to the cliff edge of custody’

Sheriff Andrew Miller told Edwards that he was aware that he works hard when offshore but said he was “getting very close to the whole thing unravelling when he comes back onshore”.

He added: “Your record includes a number of crimes of violence and disorder.

“Clearly, there seems to be a link between your drinking and violent behaviour, and it’s bringing you close to the cliff edge of custody.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Miller sentenced Edwards to a community payback order with supervision for 14 months.

He was also ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.