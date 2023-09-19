‘It’s more than a shop, it’s my life’: Kemnay Farm Shop SAVED as neighbour’s complaints about noisy fridges dismissed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It’s more than a shop, it’s my life’: Kemnay Farm Shop SAVED as neighbour’s complaints about noisy fridges dismissed

Owner Michelle Clark said she would have had to close the business down if she lost the chiller.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Kemnay Farm Shop owners Michelle and Steven Clark stand next to the fencing that surrounds the chiller unit. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
The future of Kemnay Farm Shop has been secured after a disgruntled neighbour’s complaints about noisy fridges threatened to close it down.

Last year, the business was informed they had breached planning rules by placing the fridges there without consent.

And in a further blow, owners Steven and Michelle Clark were served with an enforcement notice after a noise complaint was made.

Now they have had to plead their case before Aberdeenshire Council to keep the Aquithie Road store alive.

Kemnay Farm Shop owners Steven and Michelle Clark. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

‘I’ve had to move bedroom because of noisy fridges’

Kemnay Farm Shop, which launched its own cafe a few years ago, is based in a former police station.

Neighbour Richard Murray asked the council to reject the application, claiming the buzz from the fridges prevented him from sleeping.

He said the unit caused a “noise nuisance” during the summer. forcing him to move his bedroom and keep his windows closed during the hot nights.

However, Craig and Louise Thorburn threw those claims into doubt.

The pair, who live next door, wrote to the council in support of the chiller – and stated the noise was “barely noticeable”.

The retrospective application went before the Garioch area committee this morning.

A scone at the shop, Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson 

What did the Kemnay Farm Shop Owners have to say about it?

Store owner Michelle Clark told members that she and husband Steven tried to solve the problem after they were served with the noise notice.

First, they installed an acoustic fence and later added a roof to enclose the chiller.

They even added sound insulation foam too, but said “nothing seemed to work”.

The couple even employed a noise specialist at a “huge cost” to the small business – but they didn’t seem to think there was a problem with the volume.

The Kemnay Farm Shop fridge unit that has been deemed a noise nuisance. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

‘It’s a huge part of my business’

“We keep getting told it’s a noise nuisance that we have to sort but nobody is actually telling us what to bring the level down to,” Michelle stated.

“It’s very difficult to try and fix something if we don’t know what we’ve to bring it down to.”

Michelle pleaded with the committee to approve the application, saying she would have to “close the business down” if she lost the chiller.

“It’s a huge part of my business, it stores all my stuff.

“It’s more than just a shop to me, it’s my life.

“We have a great rapport with people in the village, they support me greatly and are horrified at what’s happening here over one person making a complaint.”

Loaded fries with pulled pork at the Aberdeenshire cafe. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson 

Fridges could disturb sleeping neighbours

Before the application went before the committee, council officials had recommended it be refused.

While they believed the fence was acceptable, they argued that the impact the chiller has had on neighbours was “not acceptable”.

A sign found outside the Kemnay Farm Shop. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Environmental Health officers visited the area and said that while the unit was “not considered to be problematic” during the day, a low “hum” could be heard at night.

They believed the chiller could disturb sleeping residents nearby, and didn’t agree that the owners had done enough to reduce the noise.

Fridge hum ‘not annoying or distressing’

But at today’s meeting, councillor Moray Grant urged his colleagues to back the business.

He said: “If it really was a significant nuisance, there would have been more than one objection.

“It seems to be purely subjective, I’m not persuaded the noise is unacceptable.”

Kemnay Farm Shop is a much-loved feature in the Aberdeenshire village. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Councillor Hazel Smith told the committee she visited the site last night to hear the noise for herself.

She admitted she did hear a hum but said it “wasn’t annoying or distressing”.

Following a vote, the committee approved the shop’s application by 10 to 3.

