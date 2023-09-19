Beautiful Bieldside home on the market for £900,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Beautiful Bieldside home on the market for £900,000

Spanning three floors, this delightful detached granite home has five bedrooms, four reception rooms and three bathrooms plus plenty of period features.

By Rosemary Lowne
This stunning property in Bieldside is on the market for offers over £900,000.
This stunning granite property is located in one of Aberdeen's most sought after areas. Image: Andersonbain

As strong as its granite stonework is the love that has been poured into this timeless 173-year-old period property.

Located in North Deeside Road in Bieldside, one of Aberdeen’s most sought-after suburbs, this magnificent family home beautifully blends contemporary design with traditional features.

It was 22 years ago when Lisa Matheson and her husband Rory fell in love with the three-storey home.

Lisa Matheson, owner of the house for sale on North Deeside Drive in Bieldside, Aberdeen.
Lisa Matheson says their house has been the perfect place to bring up their family. Image: Andersonbain

“We were initially looking for a property that would accommodate Rory and I plus our daughter, and also my parents who lived with us for eight years,” says Lisa.

“The house lent itself to this arrangement due to the living room being located upstairs and we made the dining room into another sitting room.

“We were initially taken aback by the proportions of the house as we parked in front of it on the first viewing.

“It was so tall and the granite was stunning.

“We loved the garden and the layout of the house worked perfectly for us.”

Cosy lounge in the house for sale in Bieldside.
Sit back and relax in this cosy room. Image: Andersonbain

Fabulous family home for sale in Bieldside

As their two daughters have now flown the nest, the couple have put their wonderful home on the market as they prepare to downsize.

Asked what they’ll miss most about their home, Lisa says: “Everything.

“We have poured our hearts into making this house a home and have many, many wonderful memories of our children growing up here and of all our friends coming to visit.”

Large living area in the Aberdeen property for sale.
This wonderful room opens right out into the garden. Image: Andersonbain

Period features and modern design

Elegant and imposing, it’s easy to see why Rory and Lisa were instantly attracted to the stunning detached five-bedroom home.

After taking in the beautiful exterior, it’s time to head inside where a stylish vestibule leads into a characterful hallway with cast iron radiators, hardwood flooring and deep skirtings.

The hallway flows through to the superb dining kitchen which is brimming with storage space, modern appliances, an AGA cooker, a breakfast bar and a separate work island.

Over the years, the kitchen was one of Lisa and Rory’s major renovation projects.

Stylish kitchen in the Bieldside home for sale.
Sleek and stylish, the dining kitchen is the perfect place to whip up a delicious meal. Image: Andersonbain

“When we bought it, the kitchen was half the size,” says Lisa.

“It was separated in two with a large utility room to the back which opened out straight into the back garden.

“So we took down the dividing wall and made the kitchen much bigger and built a separate utility area on the back of the house.”

Large bathroom with stand-alone tub in the property for sale in Aberdeen.
The bathroom has a spa like feel. Image: Andersonbain

Five bedrooms and four reception rooms

Steps from the kitchen lead down into a charming lounge area where you can relax in front of the wood burning stove.

The cosy vibes continue in the sun porch where you can curl up with a good book while taking in views of the garden.

Meanwhile family meals can be savoured in the fantastic dining room which has a plethora of period features from deep skirtings and coving to an ornate fireplace.

An archway from the dining room leads to the sun lounge, a wonderful space that has been split in two to accommodate a home gym and a separate snug.

Large bedroom in the Bieldside house.
This beautiful bedroom has its very own balcony. Image: Andersonbain

“The original sun lounge was not very usable as it had a polycarbonate roof and no insulation, making it too cold in the winter and too hot in the summer,” says Lisa.

“We replaced the windows and put on a slate roof with heating and a wood burner, which made a lovely useable room all year round.”

Also on the ground floor is an excellent office space, a cloakroom and a utility room.

Upstairs, there are three sumptuous bedrooms including one with a balcony and an ensuite.

Also on the first floor is an elegant lounge and a family bathroom.

Home gym in the Aberdeen property.
This area within the house for sale in Bieldside is ideal as a home gym. Image: Andersonbain

On the top floor there are two further double bedrooms with a Jack and Jill shower room.

Glorious garden grounds

Outside, the plush property is nestled within lush garden grounds which extend to just under an acre with plenty of lawn space and a patio area, accessed from the lounge, which is ideal for family barbecues.

Further down the garden, there is a separate large garage/workshop with heating, an internet connection and a cloakroom, making it the perfect home office.

Parking is also stress free as there is a large driveway with plenty of space.

Large garden.
The garden is ideal for growing families. Image: Andersonbain

Although sad to be leaving their amazing home, Lisa and Rory are happy in the knowledge that it will bring another family so much joy.

“It is a great family house,” says Lisa.

“It’s near to very good schools, good golf courses and there are excellent walks and cycling from the property.

“For those who work in Aberdeen, it’s an easy commute by car or bus while the lovely River Dee is within easy reach by foot.

“There’s also good local shops and access to the Newton Dee community shop and café just across the road.”

Decked area outside the Bieldside property.
Enjoy alfresco entertaining in this beautifully decked area. Image: Andersonbain

To book a viewing

68 North Deeside Road, Bieldside, Aberdeen, is up for sale for offers over £900,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Andersonbain LLP on 01224 456789 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

More from Property

Samantha Kane took over Carbisdale Castle a year ago Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Carbisdale Castle: Owner reveals how a letter from the King helped her beat her…
2
CHAP Homes show home lounge
Incentives from CHAP Homes can put your new home in Aberdeenshire within reach
The final four homes go on the market at Dunnottar Park in Stonehaven.
Final four houses go on the market at Stonehaven development for £299,950
This semi detached traditional Aberdeen home is ideal for growing families.
129-year-old period property on the market in Aberdeen for £224,500
The Old Schoolhouse near Inverurie is a lesson in maintaining a period property.
Top marks for superb schoolhouse on the market in Aberdeenshire for £495,000
Keiss Castle in Caithness is being offered for sale by Strutt and Parker. Pictured is the castle ruin over Sinclair Bay.
Not one, but two, breath-taking castles for sale for £1.8 million as part of…
derelict property outside cullen goes up for auction.
Derelict church near Cullen with bags of potential to go under hammer
154 Great Northern Road is going to auction.
Four of Aberdeen cheapest properties going to auction from just £23,000
The grand open-plan area at number 11 St Swithin Street in Aberdeen.
Granite period property with modern twist in Aberdeen's west end for over £750,000
An information event and walk around washeld at Raddery House to outline plans to convert the building into a respite centre. Image Jasperimage
Raddery House: From residential school to community respite care centre

Conversation