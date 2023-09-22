Princess Anne officially opens new £420m Port of Aberdeen South Harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Princess Anne officially opens new £420m Port of Aberdeen South Harbour

The Princess Royal unveiled a specially designed accropode to commemorate the opening.

Princess Anne opening Aberdeen South Harbour. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Princess Anne opening Aberdeen South Harbour. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Shanay Taylor & Katherine Ferries

The Princess Royal was radiant in the Granite City today as she officially opened the new South Harbour.

Aberdeen’s new £420 million South Harbour expansion has put the city on the map, inviting massive cruise ships travelling around the British Isles.

The first cruise ship docked in the harbour back in May, and the city has seen an influx in tourism ever since.

Today, the harbour was officially opened by Princess Anne, who unveiled a specially designed accropode to commemorate the opening.

Accropode blocks are wave-dispersing concrete blocks designed to resist the action of waves on breakwaters and coastal structures.

More than 9,000 have been laid to subdue waves and create a calm atmosphere in the harbour.

Princess Anne officially opened the new South Harbour

The accropode was designed by local artist Craig Fisher

Speaking to The Press & Journal, he said: “I was invited to submit a design for the competition, so I did. A week later I found out I had won.”

“I’m so honoured to be here and to meet Her Royal Highness.”

The South Harbour expansion project is the UK’s largest maritime infrastructure project.

Princess Anne attended the special event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The special event marked Princess Anne’s first visit to the Port of Aberdeen in more than 25 years.

Aberdeen’s landmark giant letters also welcomed visitors to the Port of Aberdeen’s new South Harbour.

The 6ft tall letters were moved from the Castlegate to the dock at the new harbour.

Iconic Aberdeen letters brought to new harbour

Following their temporary stay at the South Harbour, the letters are yet to find their next home in the city.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “We are delighted, on behalf of city partners, to bring the iconic Aberdeen letters to the splendid new South Harbour to mark its official Royal opening this weekend.

“This is exactly the kind of occasion the letters were designed to support. We thank the Port of Aberdeen for their support with this initiative and wish them every success.”

The letters were moved from Castlegate to the harbour. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Bob Sanguinetti, Port of Aberdeen’s CEO also said: “We’re honoured that Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal is joining us for this monumental occasion.

“Port of Aberdeen is the UK’s oldest business and we’re now officially opening the country’s newest harbour.

“Aberdeen’s expanded port promises a vibrant future for energy, trade, and tourism across Scotland on the road to net zero, unlocking new jobs and attracting investment to the region.”

Managing Director and Major Projects at Scottish Enterprise, Neil Francis told the Press & Journal: “It has been inspirational to see the combination of hard from 2011 to today.

“It will be beneficial to Aberdeen.”

More than 250 stakeholders attended the opening event

Speaking at the event, Deputy First Minister Shona Robison said: “As the largest new marine infrastructure project in the UK, Port of Aberdeen’s South Harbour will have a huge positive impact on the north-east of Scotland and will be a national asset of strategic significance to Scotland.

“The Port of Aberdeen is at the forefront of the vital transition to net zero.

“It will be key to helping pivot our economy towards new decarbonised technologies and fuels, not least in facilitating the growth in offshore wind and developing tidal wave research.

“Aberdeen South Harbour has the potential to capitalise on the existing, strong energy supply chain located in the north-east of Scotland.”

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture the moment Princess Anne opened the site with more than 200 guests in attendance.

Grampian district sea cadets lined up ready to meet Princess Anne.
Grampian district sea cadets.
Grampian district sea cadets.
Pipe Band
Princess Anne and Bob Sanguinetti (chief executive of Aberdeen Harbour Board)
Princess Anne and Bob Sanguinetti walk passed the Aberdeen landmark which was moved for the opening of the new South Harbour.
Princess Anne and Bob Sanguinetti watch as a boat makes an impressive water display.
A boat makes an impressive water display.
Princess Anne greets guests.
Princess Anne and Bob Sanguinetti make their way towards the plaque.
Artist Craig Fisher who painted the accropode sculpture.
Princess Anne speaking to local artist Craig Fisher.

Princess Anne and Bob Sanguinetti smile as they walk passed guests.
Princess Anne opening Aberdeen South Harbour.
Princess Anne and Bob Sanguinetti (chief executive of Aberdeen Harbour Board) opening Aberdeen South Harbour.
Aberdeen South Harbour plaque.
Bob Sanguinetti (chief executive of Aberdeen Harbour Board).
Andrew Bowie (Minister for Nuclear and Networks)
Visitors will have the chance to pose for photos next to Aberdeen’s Landmark giant letters this Sunday. 

Conversation