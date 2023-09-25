Should wolves be reintroduced to the Highlands? Experts have their say on new documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Should wolves be reintroduced to the Highlands? Experts have their say on new documentary

A new BBC Alba documentary looks and rewilding the animals.

By Shanay Taylor
Wolves could be reintroduced in the Highlands. Image: Shutterstock.
Wolves could be reintroduced in the Highlands. Image: Shutterstock.

Could wolves be reintroduced in the Highlands?

A new BBC Alba documentary includes claims that the animals should be part of a ‘wilderness reserve’ that could extend from the Black Wood in the north and as far west as the Black Mount, Glen Orchy, and right over to Loch Awe and Loch Etive.

Am Madadh-Allaidh airs on Tuesday October 3 and explores the ‘rise and fall’ of the wolf, which became extinct in Scotland in the 1600s.

Many places throughout the Highlands are claimed to be where the last wolf was killed.

The controversial plan for them to return is suggested by nature writer Jim Crumley, who believes that “everything in nature can make sense if a wolf is in place” and says humans now have taken on the role of managing deer numbers.

He states: “By having them in the middle of the country it would allow the whole population to engage with them and to feel a part of a process that would say these are our wolves, the middle of the country is the place to put them.”

Calls to place wolves in the Scottish Highlands

However many disagree with Crumley’s theory, including Dr Andrew Kitchener of the National Museum of Scotland.

He says: “There are cultural issues, the big bad wolf, but also there are real conflict issues with them potentially preying on livestock.”

It comes after new carbon dating of a wolf bone found in the Highlands.

It was found to be over 6,200 years old.

