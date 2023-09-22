Westhill Recycling Centre closed following reports of skip fire

Westhill Recycling Centre has been closed due to a suspected skip fire.

Crews were dispatched to the centre on Westdyke Avenue at about 11am following reports of a fire in a skip.

Two appliances were mobilised to the incident.

A fire service spokeswoman said they received reports of the potential blaze at 11.01am and the stop message came in at 12.12pm.

She added one appliance remains at the scene.

It is understood the road has also been closed.

Aberdeenshire Council confirmed the recycling centre will not open today.

In a post shared online, they wrote: “Westhill Recycling Centre has been closed to customers today, including bookings.

“We will provide further information in due course and please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused.”