Sea and air search launched south of Aberdeen for vessel actually in Bulgaria

The beacon appeared to be between Stonehaven and Aberdeen.

By Lottie Hood
RNLI Stonehaven and Aberdeen were called to attend. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
RNLI Stonehaven and Aberdeen were called to attend. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A search was launched to an emergency beacon south of Aberdeen – but the vessel in question was actually safe in Bulgaria.

Aberdeen Coastguard received reports of an emergency beacon being activated south of Aberdeen today at 11.35am.

Stonehaven and Aberdeen lifeboats and Bond 1 search and rescue helicopter were dispatched to the area.

The beacon appeared to be between Stonehaven and Aberdeen.

However, after investigations were carried out, it appeared the vessel in question was safe in the Black Sea in Bulgaria.

After coastguards confirmed the persons on board were safe, they noticed the emergency beacon was situated inland.

A coastguard spokesman said these false alarms sometimes occur when the system on a vessel has been replaced and the old alarm has not been deactivated properly.

RNLI crew and the helicopter still conducted a search of the area to confirm it was a false alarm. They returned to base at around 1pm.

