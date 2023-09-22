Joe Harper: Frankfurt display was a huge step in the right direction for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Frankfurt display was a huge step in the right direction for Aberdeen

Dons far from disgraced in Conference League opener but boss Barry Robson will be frustrated by the goals his side gave away in Germany.

Aberdeen's Richard Jensen and Jamie McGrath
Aberdeen's Richard Jensen and Jamie McGrath were disappointed not to leave with something for their efforts in Germany. Image: SNS
By Joe Harper

Aberdeen’s performance against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday was a huge step in the right direction for Barry Robson.

But the Dons boss must be so frustrated at the manner of the goals his side conceded in their 2-1 defeat in their opening game of the Conference League.

The Dons are back home with plenty of plaudits but no points for their spirited display against the Bundesliga side.

It was good to see the team look much more like the side we saw under Barry in the second half of last season in terms of their resilience and willingness to get on the ball and ask questions of the opposition.

But there’s no getting away from the frustrating and disappointing goals they gave away.

The penalty Jack MacKenzie conceded and the defending at the corner for Robin Koch’s winning header were so poor.

I think Jack was caught ball watching before getting himself in a tangle with Frankfurt winger Dina Ebimbe for the home side’s opener.

The failure to pick up centre-half Koch for the corner for the winner was equally poor from Aberdeen in what was otherwise an excellent showing.

The pleasing thing for Barry will be the fact those two goals they gave away can be avoided in the future.

Defensive lapses should not eclipse a fine Dons display

As sore as it was to take we should not let those two moments overshadow what was a really encouraging showing from the Dons.

Aberdeen fans were fearing the worst due to the poor start to the season and I can understand that.

Let’s be honest, there are no poor German teams in European competition, and the challenge of facing the team which won the Europa League just 18 months ago on their own turf was a daunting one for the Dons.

But the biggest compliment I can pay Barry’s players is that they responded so well to conceding those two goals.

Aberdeen's Dante Polvara
Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara celebrates his side’s equalising goal against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: AP.

Dante Polvara picked the perfect time to open his account for the club by finishing off an outstanding breakaway for the equaliser and Aberdeen deserved to be on level terms at the break.

The goal the Dons scored was what we’ve come to expect of a Barry Robson team. The move was slick and the finish composed.

That’s the type of transition and quickly moving the ball from defence to attack Barry has been asking for from his side.

The response to Koch’s goal was equally strong with the Dons pushing the Germans back in the final 10 minutes.

Had Ester Sokler taken his chance we could have been talking about a fantastic point on the road for Aberdeen but it wasn’t to be.

Dons have shown they belong on European stage

Overall I think a narrow home win was the right result but from an Aberdeen point of view the positives far outweighed the negatives.

Thursday’s game was Aberdeen’s toughest match of the group and while they didn’t get a result they showed they can compete at this level.

Eintracht Frankfurt are one of the favourites to win the tournament and Aberdeen rose to the occasion at a daunting venue to give them an almighty scare.

The manager and players should take a lot of encouragement from the performance.

Europe is great but Scotland is where Aberdeen’s focus needs to be now

European nights are fantastic but the bigger picture for the Dons is their domestic form.

As encouraging as Thursday’s display in Germany was it is vital Aberdeen pick up their first league win on Sunday when Ross County visit Pittodrie.

It’s a big double-header against Malky Mackay’s side and two wins in the league and Wednesday’s Viaplay Cup quarter-final in Dingwall can spark the club’s season into life.

Europe is great financially and the trips are fun for the fans but the league and cups remain Aberdeen’s bread and butter. Doing well in them is what makes Europe possible.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson clapping his hands after the Eintracht Frankfurt game.
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at full-time against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

I said last week there was no cause for panic given the slow start domestically but having performed so well on Thursday there is no excuse for not following it up on Sunday.

The team managed to get the supporters back on their side with a battling display against Eintracht Frankfurt and there is no better way than to really lift everyone at the club by coming back home and picking up three points on Sunday.

Ross County have had a decent start and will have looked at how poor the Dons were after the Hacken when they were beaten at home by Hibs.

They’ll be thinking they can do what Hibs did and it’s up to Aberdeen to show that is not going to happen by starting the game well and taking control at Pittodrie.

Duk in need of a confidence boost

I’m hoping we’ll see the real Duk fans know and love spark into life soon.

He scored 18 goals last season and had a real purple patch during the season but has yet to hit form this term.

Aberdeen striker Duk at full-time after the 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt
Aberdeen striker Duk at full-time after the 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS

The sharpness doesn’t look to be quite there yet and perhaps his confidence has taken a dent because he hasn’t scored yet.

Here’s hoping that’s all it is and it’s just a case of him needing a goal to get up and running again.

More from Aberdeen FC

Leighton Clarkson of Aberdeen in the 2-0 defeat of Fraserburgh. Image; Shutterstock.
Aberdeen v Rangers selected for live TV in November
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore.
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore eager to make most of Scotland U23 opportunity
Aberdeen fans at Eintracht Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen fan view: Trip to Frankfurt will live long in supporters' memories, while defensive…
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara celebrates his side's equalising goal against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: AP.
Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara admits Eintracht Frankfurt goal was 'bittersweet'
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at full-time against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen proved they belong at elite European group stage level against Eintracht Frankfurt, says…
Aberdeen faced Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa Conference League at Deutsche Bank Park. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen FC 'deeply disappointed by small minority' after fan arrested over alleged flare incident
Aberdeen players applaud the travelling fans after the Uefa Conference League group stage match at Eintracht Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park. Image: SNS.
'Upwards from here' - Aberdeen fans react to gutsy Europa Conference League showing at…
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara scores to make it 1-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen edged out 2-1 by German giants Eintracht Frankfurt on European group-stage return
Aberdeen fans enjoying the atmosphere in Frankfurt. Image: SNS.
GALLERY: Are you part of the Red Army who have followed Aberdeen to Frankfurt?
Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt. Image: SNS.
Kelle Roos backs Aberdeen to make their mark on the Europa Conference League

Conversation