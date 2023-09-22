Scotland Women battle but fall to 2-1 defeat to England in Nations League opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Women's Football

Scotland Women battle but fall to 2-1 defeat to England in Nations League opener

A frantic six minutes in Sunderland saw England go 2-1 up with goals from Lucy Bronze and Lauren Hemp, before Kirsty Hanson halved the deficit for Scotland.

By Sophie Goodwin
Kirsty Hanson, number 10, celebrates after scoring for Scotland in a Nations League match against England.
Kirsty Hanson pulled a goal back for Scotland in the 2-1 Nations League defeat against England. Image: Shutterstock.

Scotland Women put in an encouraging display but fell to a 2-1 defeat to England in their Uefa Nations League opener.

In a frantic six minutes at the Stadium of Light, England went 2-1 up after goals from Lucy Bronze and Lauren Hemp in the 39th and 45th minutes, before Kirsty Hanson halved the deficit for Scotland with the last touch of the first half.

There were no further goals in the second half as Scotland battled against the World Cup finalists, but could not find an equaliser.

Scotland return to Nations League action on Tuesday at Hampden when they face Belgium, who beat the Netherlands 2-1 on Friday night.

England start with intent in Sunderland

Aberdeen’s Rachel Corsie returned to skipper Scotland after missing out on the last two camps due to injury, while Stonehaven’s Christy Grimshaw and Rachel McLauchlan, who hails from Avoch, also featured from the start.

It was an impressive attacking approach from England, with the play barely leaving the final third in the opening stages, as Scotland struggled to get any touches on the ball.

England were gifted an opportunity when Claire Emslie lost possession in the middle of the park, gifting possession to Lauren James who found striker Rachel Daly.

Scotland’s Kirsty Hanson battles with Lucy Bronze down the left wing. Image: Shutterstock.

Corsie did well to put club team-mate Daly under pressure, as the forward’s effort proved too tame to trouble Scotland goalkeeper Lee Gibson.

England striker Daly was afforded another chance when Bronze picked her out in the box, but this time she was denied by Sam Kerr, who made the vital block.

Despite England’s early dominance, it was Mary Earps who was troubled first as Scotland had their first real chance to silence the crowd in Sunderland.

The ball landed at the feet of Caroline Weir and the Real Madrid midfielder unleashed a rocket of a strike that was kept out by the outstretched England goalkeeper.

Boos rung around the Stadium of Light after 25 minutes as England thought they had taken the lead through a Daly header from a James corner, but after a slight delay Italian referee Maria Sole Caputi ruled it out for offside.

England’s Georgia Stanway and Rachel Daly react to their goal being ruled out for offside. Image: Shutterstock.

Scotland were finding their way into the game, as Hanson did well to burst down the left wing against Bronze and played a superb ball across the face of goal, but an incoming Thomas could not connect.

England took the lead five minutes before half-time and this header counted.

Zelem sent a terrific sweeping cross to find Bronze, who had timed her run to perfect and sent a glancing header beyond Gibson at her near post.

It was 2-0 when Daly whipped in a ball from the left flank which saw Hemp, who managed to lose her marker McLauchlan at the back post, head home.

Scotland got back in the game on the stroke of half-time after some poor defending from England. Alex Greenwood lost possession, before being nutmegged by a Claire Emslie pass, which led to Hanson stabbing the ball into the net.

The first chance of the second half came from England after some nice link-up play between Daly and Bronze teed up Chloe Kelly, but her effort zipped wide of the post.

James was next to have a go as she hit a curling effort, reminiscent of her goal against China at the World Cup, however, her strike finished the wrong side of the woodwork.

Hanson, who had been Scotland’s best player, sent in a cross for Scotland’s first chance after the interval, but Thomas’ powerful header was well saved by Earps.

Another dangerous ball was sent in by Hanson, but this time her intended target was Emslie, but she was thwarted by a good clearance from Greenwood.

Scotland captain Rachel Corsie comes up against England’s Lauren James. Image: Shutterstock.

The woodwork denied Hanson her brace and Scotland an equaliser. The Aston Villa forward hit a looping effort on the rebound that had Earps beaten, but the ball came back off the crossbar.

With five minutes left on the clock, Scotland were still pushing for an equaliser with Earps called into action to save a driving shot from Grimshaw.

England had another goal ruled out in injury time when James had headed home the rebound after her initial shot had been saved by goalkeeper Gibson.

Player ratings

England (3-4-3): Earps 6, Carter 6, Bright 6, Greenwood 6, Bronze 7, Stanway 7, Zelem 7, James 7, Kelly 7 (Toone 59), Daly 8, Hemp 7.

Subs not used: Roebuck, Hampton, Nobbs, Morgan, Charles, Coombs, Parker, Park, Le Tissier, Robinson, Staniforth

Scotland (4-2-3-1): Gibson 6, Docherty 6, Corsie 6, Howard 6, McLauchlan 6 (Brown 87), Weir 7, Kerr 6, Grimshaw 6, Hanson 8 (Davidson 90), Thomas 6 (Gallacher 83) , Emslie 6 (Evans 83).

Subs not used: Fife, Cumings, Mukandi, Maclean, Clark, Rodgers, Napier

Player of the match: Kirsty Hanson

Attendance: 41,947

