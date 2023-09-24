‘Carnage’ at Aberdeen beach as 200 cars turnout to unofficial meet up

An unofficial car meet took place at Aberdeen beach last night, with an estimated 200 cars turning out.

It is believed there was a crowd of around a thousand people, with cars and revellers going from the Beach Ballroom on the Esplanade to the Beach Boulevard.

Police attended the scene, saying it was a “spontaneous” event and not official.

Sirens were heard by people in the area, however, it is unclear if any arrests were made.

One eyewitness, who drove past just after 10pm and does not want to be named, described what she saw as “carnage” and likened it to “something that you would see in Need for Speed” – the game about illegal street racing.

Cars were spotted parked up on pavements and on the roundabout between the Esplanade and Beach Boulevard, as well as on the grass at Queens Links.

In June, police seized a number of vehicles and handed out fines following an unofficial car meet at the same location.

Beach busier than usual due to fireworks display

Although there was the car meet, the city’s beach was busier than usual last night due to a fireworks display to mark the opening of the new Aberdeen South Harbour.

The beach was one of the main viewing points for the celebration, which took place between 9.45pm-10pm, as the harbour was not open to the public for this.

Police have been contacted to comment.