Long delays at new Aberdeen South Harbour as port opens doors for public

One person attending the public open day described it as a "shambles".

By Chris Cromar
Ship and giant Aberdeen letters at Aberdeen South Harbour.
Aberdeen South Harbour was officially opened on Friday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

There has been delays getting into the new Aberdeen South Harbour on the new port’s opening day, with footage showing cars stuck in traffic.

A video posted online this morning shows lines of cars waiting to get into the new £420m harbour, which was officially opened by The Princess Royal on Friday.

One person attending the public open day, which takes place between 10am-4pm today, described the wait as a “shambles”.

Posting online, they said: “Expect to spend your timeslot in your car. Cars queuing for a ridiculous time to get nowhere near the port. Timeslot pretty much finished by the time you even get to port. Loads of people out of cars frustrated at the staff.”

However, a spokesman for the Port of Aberdeen denied that there were any “teething problems” at the new facility.

‘Traffic was probably expected’

He said: “We opened two different gates for letting people in to speed it up. It might just be the mass of people. There’s no other ways in, so that’s the only way that we could’ve done it.”

The spokesman added that the port‘s priority was “getting people into the harbour as quickly as possible” and that due to the large number of people turning out “traffic was probably expected”.

Princess Royal at Aberdeen South Harbour.
The Princess Royal officially opened the facility on Friday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Another person online posted that the issue “seems a bit better now”, adding: “Cars flowing in and out better”.

Today’s event allows visitors to experience Dunnottar Quay, with activities including a port tour, ship spotting and interactive exhibits.

As well as this, there is a children’s area, while food and refreshments are also available.

Conversation