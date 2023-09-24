‘Flattered’ Caley Thistle target Darren O’Dea opts to remain with Celtic

Caley Thistle’s top target to replace Billy Dodds has pulled out of the running as the Championship board steps up its hunt to appoint the next boss.

Celtic B coach Darren O’Dea, a former Ireland international, was identified quickly as the man the Highlanders wanted to become their next head coach last week.

It’s unclear whether O’Dea, who coaches the Hoops side in the Lowland League, was interviewed, but it’s understood he’s opted to stay with the Scottish champions, although is “flattered” to be wanted by Inverness.

A source close to the highly-rated 36-year-old Irishman revealed O’Dea “won’t be taking the Inverness job, although is flattered with the approach they made, it is not something for him at this current stage”.

Last season, O’Dea’s team finished just three points behind champions Spartans and one point behind Rangers in third spot.

When the approach was made by the Inverness board last week, it was clear that Celtic would fight all the way to keep O’Dea, who seems to have a pathway up the coaching ladder with the Glasgow giants.

Imrie ‘a genuine contender’ for job

Caley Thistle’s three-man board of chairman Ross Morrison, chief executive Scot Gardiner and director Graeme Bennett have been working over the weekend on closing in on preferred candidates.

It’s believed that Morton manager Dougie Imrie is a genuine contender, although the former Caley Jags midfielder has stated he has a job still to do at the fellow Championship club.

Although the Greenock club sit just above ICT at the wrong end of the table, Ton are thought to have the lowest budget and smallest pool of players in the division.

Despite that, Imrie’s side just missed out on the promotion play-offs on goal difference and one place in front of Inverness, in fifth, in May. His coaching potential has been noted up north.

Others remain in frame to take

Former Celtic and Scotland skipper Scott Brown emerged as a possible contender on Saturday, according to BBC Scotland reports, while former Hibs assistant manager Jamie McAllister is another linked to the post.

Caley Thistle’s 1-0 home defeat by Dundee United on Saturday leaves them three points adrift of Morton and without a league win in any of their first six matches. Overall, they’ve gone 10 games running without a victory.

Dodds and assistant Barry Wilson were shown the door last Sunday and the recruitment drive began hours later,