Aberdeen film-maker avoids prison for choking ex-partner and threatening to kill her

A north-east film director who choked his former partner and threatened to kill her has avoided a prison sentence.

Lee Hutcheon, 50, appeared in the dock for sentencing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after a jury found him guilty of acting in a threatening or abusive manner and assaulting the woman to the danger of her life.

As well as grabbing his victim by the throat and restricting her breathing, he also threatened to kill her.

The court was told the altercation, at a house on Wellheads Avenue, Aberdeen, left the woman with injuries to her body.

Hutcheon, who continues to deny his guilt, has directed a number of low-budget independent Scottish films, including The Clan, starring Braveheart star James Cosmo. His last movie, My Brother’s Keeper, was made in 2012.

Lee Hutcheon found guilty by majority

The attack happened on the evening of August 27 2021, when Hutcheon attended at the woman’s home for dinner and they enjoyed some drinks.

However, as the night wore on the pair argued and Hutcheon seized the woman by the neck and squeezed so hard she couldn’t breathe.

Hutcheon then threatened to kill her.

Hutcheon was found guilty by majority verdict of an assault that caused injury and danger to life following the trial in Aberdeen.

He was also convicted of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and causing fear or alarm by shouting and swearing at the woman.

Defence solicitor Alex Burn told the court that Hutcheon “finds it difficult to deal with the verdict” and said the trial had a “traumatic effect” on his client.

“His position remains as it was at the trial,” Mr Burn said.

He described also Hutcheon as a “positive” member of society who had “helped young people who wanted to get into film”.

“This is a man who involves himself in charity work, he is a loving caring man who cares for his children – he’s a man who does contribute to society.”

Sheriff: You must recognise conviction

Sentencing Hutcheon, Sheriff Andrew Miller described him as someone who had led a “productive life” and told him that he had “carefully considered” what had been said.

“I have noted your various charity works, I have noted all that and it’s right that I do that,” he said.

“It is your right to maintain the position of maintaining your innocence, but you must recognise that the jury has convicted you of these charges.

“It’s important to note the serious nature of the offences that you were convicted of, which include acting in a threatening or abusive manner, assault and danger to life by seizing this woman by the neck, compressing her neck and threatening to kill her.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Miller sentenced Hutcheon, of Burnside Cottages, Blairs, to a community payback order with supervision for one year and ordered him to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work, the maximum available to the court.

