Aberdeen film-maker avoids prison for choking ex-partner and threatening to kill her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen film-maker avoids prison for choking ex-partner and threatening to kill her

Lee Hutcheon has directed a number of gritty independent Scottish films, including My Brother's Keeper, The Men of Piper Alpha and The Clan, starring Braveheart star James Cosmo. 

By David McPhee
Lee Hutcheon was found guilty of one charge of assault and a second charge of acting in a threatening or abusive manner at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Lee Hutcheon was found guilty of one charge of assault and a second charge of acting in a threatening or abusive manner at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

A north-east film director who choked his former partner and threatened to kill her has avoided a prison sentence.

Lee Hutcheon, 50, appeared in the dock for sentencing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after a jury found him guilty of acting in a threatening or abusive manner and assaulting the woman to the danger of her life.

As well as grabbing his victim by the throat and restricting her breathing, he also threatened to kill her.

The court was told the altercation, at a house on Wellheads Avenue, Aberdeen, left the woman with injuries to her body.

Hutcheon, who continues to deny his guilt, has directed a number of low-budget independent Scottish films, including The Clan, starring Braveheart star James Cosmo. His last movie, My Brother’s Keeper, was made in 2012.

Aberdeen film director Lee Hutcheon, who was found guilty of assaulting his partner.
Film director Lee Hutcheon was found guilty of assaulting and threatening to kill his partner after a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Lee Hutcheon found guilty by majority

The attack happened on the evening of August 27 2021, when Hutcheon attended at the woman’s home for dinner and they enjoyed some drinks.

However, as the night wore on the pair argued and Hutcheon seized the woman by the neck and squeezed so hard she couldn’t breathe.

Hutcheon then threatened to kill her.

Hutcheon was found guilty by majority verdict of an assault that caused injury and danger to life following the trial in Aberdeen.

He was also convicted of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and causing fear or alarm by shouting and swearing at the woman.

Defence solicitor Alex Burn told the court that Hutcheon “finds it difficult to deal with the verdict” and said the trial had a “traumatic effect” on his client.

“His position remains as it was at the trial,” Mr Burn said.

He described also Hutcheon as a “positive” member of society who had “helped young people who wanted to get into film”.

“This is a man who involves himself in charity work, he is a loving caring man who cares for his children – he’s a man who does contribute to society.”

Sheriff: You must recognise conviction

Sentencing Hutcheon, Sheriff Andrew Miller described him as someone who had led a “productive life” and told him that he had “carefully considered” what had been said.

“I have noted your various charity works, I have noted all that and it’s right that I do that,” he said.

“It is your right to maintain the position of maintaining your innocence, but you must recognise that the jury has convicted you of these charges.

“It’s important to note the serious nature of the offences that you were convicted of, which include acting in a threatening or abusive manner, assault and danger to life by seizing this woman by the neck, compressing her neck and threatening to kill her.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Miller sentenced Hutcheon, of Burnside Cottages, Blairs, to a community payback order with supervision for one year and ordered him to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work, the maximum available to the court.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The bar at Nox nightclub in Aberdeen's Justice Mill Lane. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson, 2018.
Neighbour complaints scupper deal to reopen Aberdeen's Nox as 'family friendly' venue
Three Unison members holding signs at the Peterhead Academy picket line
On the picket line with 'underpaid and undervalued' Aberdeenshire school staff ‘fighting for what's…
Boddam Lighthouse in Aberdeenshire is set to be hit by stong winds and rain.
How Storm Agnes will affect your area as 80mph wind warning issued
Formartine Road, Aberdeen. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Heroin dealer who swung hammer at police officer's head is jailed
Cruise ship tourists admiring Old Aberdeen earlier this year.
Old Aberdeen cafes 'will miss out' as university plots food truck to cash in…
Just how many school days have been lost the past three and a half years? Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeenshire school strikes confirmed: Here's a list of those set to close this week
Hazel Nairn alongside image of searchers combing through an area of River Don.
English divers to travel to Aberdeenshire to aid search for missing Hazel Nairn
Debbie Beattie to lose her job by Christmas due to council budget cuts. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen lollipop lady fears child will be killed on busy road as council force…
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Brave 18-year-old chased after her rapist as he fled through Aberdeen city centre
The word Police in blue over the front of a white police car.
Fixed penalty notice for driver after A96 two-car collision near Inverurie