Decision to relocate lollipop people across Aberdeen reversed

The decision to relocate lollipop men and ladies across Aberdeen has been reversed.

School crossing guards were brought to tears last week, following news from Aberdeen City Council that they would have to relocate or lose their jobs by Christmas.

The decision to relocate was originally made by the former Labour-led council administration as they planned to introduce priority areas.

This meant that schools were split into categories ranking from one to three, leaving priority two and three areas without a school crossing guard.

However, lollipop men and ladies across Aberdeen will be pleased to know that these plans have now been stopped.

Lollipop men and ladies to remain in current positions

It comes as the council’s staff governance has instructed a pause in proceedings.

Having been made aware that work on this was moving forward, councillor Neil Copland, who convenes the council’s staff governance committee, has ordered a halt to these plans.

Commenting on the move Mr Copland said: “The decision to relocate school crossing patrols was something that we stood against in opposition and it’s something that we will put a stop to now we are in power.

“It was a poor decision by Labour that upsets our staff and would disappoint our school pupils and we will overturn that.

“Our lollypop ladies and lollypop men do a great job where they are and are well loved by the children who they help.

“We will not be supporting any move that would see school crossing patrollers moved against their will.”

Committee will be given an opportunity to overturn their vote in due course.