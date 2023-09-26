Decision to relocate lollipop people across Aberdeen reversed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Decision to relocate lollipop people across Aberdeen reversed

Lollipop people across the city previously received letters stating they could be relocated.

By Shanay Taylor
School crossing guards to remain in current posts.
School crossing guards to remain in current posts.

The decision to relocate lollipop men and ladies across Aberdeen has been reversed.

School crossing guards were brought to tears last week, following news from Aberdeen City Council that they would have to relocate or lose their jobs by Christmas.

The decision to relocate was originally made by the former Labour-led council administration as they planned to introduce priority areas.

This meant that schools were split into categories ranking from one to three, leaving priority two and three areas without a school crossing guard.

However, lollipop men and ladies across Aberdeen will be pleased to know that these plans have now been stopped.

Lollipop men and ladies to remain in current positions

It comes as the council’s staff governance has instructed a pause in proceedings.

The decision to move school crossing guards was made by the former Labour-led council administration in their 2022 budget.

Having been made aware that work on this was moving forward, councillor Neil Copland, who convenes the council’s staff governance committee, has ordered a halt to these plans.

Commenting on the move Mr Copland said: “The decision to relocate school crossing patrols was something that we stood against in opposition and it’s something that we will put a stop to now we are in power.

“It was a poor decision by Labour that upsets our staff and would disappoint our school pupils and we will overturn that.

“Our lollypop ladies and lollypop men do a great job where they are and are well loved by the children who they help.

“We will not be supporting any move that would see school crossing patrollers moved against their will.”

Committee will be given an opportunity to overturn their vote in due course.

Aberdeen lollipop lady fears child will be killed on busy road as council force her to move area

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Liam Kerr and Gillian Owen.
New crossing confirmed for A90 crash hotspot following death of OAP
Aberdeen letters on Castlegate.
Giant Aberdeen letters to move to Union Terrace Gardens
Police at the scene.
Police rush to ongoing incident at Aberdeen street
Park Road, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Ellon stalker repeatedly caught prowling outside home of Aberdeen woman
Plans for the inside of the Burns pavilion in Union Terrace Gardens, the future home of SugarBird Wines. Image: Rebecca Lewis/SugarBird Wines
Cheers! Booze licence approved for Sugarbird wine bar at Union Terrace Gardens as opening…
Someone pouring a glass of champagne outside Aberdeen's M&S branch
Aberdeen's flagship M&S given permission to sell Prosecco amid pleas not to close St…
Passengers walking along a platform past a ScotRail train
Trains between Aberdeen and Dundee disrupted due to track safety inspection
Police are at the scene in Stonehaven.
Man dies following disturbance at GPH Builders Merchants in Stonehaven
Blue lorry with smoke on A90
Lorry catches fire on A90 near Newburgh
William Bruce of Montrose manufacturing firm Plasboard.
William Bruce: Founder of Montrose packaging manufacturer, Plasboard, dies