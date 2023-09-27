Sneak peak inside ShapeShifters a new cocktail bar and escape room experience in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sneak peak inside ShapeShifters a new cocktail bar and escape room experience in Aberdeen

ShapeShifters is the first of its kind to open in Scotland combining cocktails and escape rooms.

By Ross Hempseed

Cocktail lovers and escape room experts will soon be able to combine both passions with a new venue in the heart of Aberdeen.

ShapeShifters is the brainchild of Hollie and Gilan Kelly, who also brought the award-winning Breakout Games to the Granite City.

Their latest venture combines cocktail-making with immersive puzzle games sure to delight and intrigue customers.

Located just off Windmill Brae, the new-look venue features a large bar area and several escape rooms all with different puzzles and difficulties.

Mr and Mrs Kelly have invested more than £500,000 into ShapeShifters and are committed to helping revive the fortunes of Aberdeen city centre.

The venue has seven experienced bartenders on hand to make of the venue's 12 signature cocktails.
Image: ShapeShifters.

As north-east natives, they were overjoyed at the opportunity to create something unique in their own area.

Recently, progress has been made in revitalising the heart of Aberdeen, including setting up a specialised group to tackle the decline in businesses along Union Street.

The new venue opening on Friday is a welcome addition to the thriving night-time scene in Aberdeen and presents a unique experience for all.

It also has capacity for meetings as well and co-founder Hollie Kelly is encouraging business leaders to consider ShapeShifters for teambuilding and meetings.

The Magic Flute cocktail by ShapeShifters. Image Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

‘Creativity is at the core of everything we do here’

The bar offers 12 unique cocktails, with equal weight given to both alcoholic (£11) and non-alcoholic drinks (£7).

The cocktail lounger offers plenty of plush seating and the purple lighting creates a vibrant atmosphere.

Hollie Kelly, co-founder, said: “Creating the venue has been a labour of love and when you step through the doors you will experience the magic of truly incredible cocktail mixology, the thrill of solving puzzles, and escape into new worlds.”

A bartender preparing a signature cocktail. Image: ShapeShifters.

Once open the new venue will offer one escape room called The Resurrectionist based on an old Aberdeen tale of a body snatcher who would dig up graves and use the bodies for medical research.

In total, there will be four escape rooms, one opening each month from October.

Gilan Kelly says when people come to ShapeShifters they can expect “something a little different” from other venues in the city.

“Creativity is at the core of everything we do here. One of the things we like to say is ‘nothing by chance’ and that’s because we do try to make sure we are creating wherever we can like through the cocktails so we are always bringing some new and something people in Aberdeen haven’t seen before.”

Looking to the future, Mr Kelly hopes to offer brunch as an option for families who come to experience the escape rooms.

 

