All you need to know as Fergus Ewing faces SNP suspension ruling

SNP veteran Fergus Ewing will today learn if he is going to be suspended from the party after a series of outspoken rebellions against Humza Yousaf’s leadership.

The MSP for Inverness and Nairn criticised a number of government policies which he believes hurt his Highland constituents.

If suspended, he would be the second high profile SNP parliamentarian to face disciplinary action in recent months.

Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil was expelled from the party after refusing to rejoin following his suspension over a row with the SNP’s chief whip at Westminster.

Here is all you need to know before the crunch meeting.

Why is Fergus Ewing facing suspension?

Mr Ewing has built up a reputation as a thorn in the side of the government, speaking out repeatedly out against a range of policies.

This includes criticism of the SNP’s failure to dual the A9 by 2030, controversial proposals for highly protected marine areas and gender reform.

But threats of disciplinary action against Mr Ewing emerged after he voted against Green minister Lorna Slater in a confidence vote over her handling of the botched deposit return scheme.

Earlier this month he rebelled against the government again in a vote over calls to delay a short-term lets licensing scheme.

When will the meeting take place?

SNP MSPs are likely to meet on Wednesday evening to vote on any proposed sanctions.

There is expected to be a three-line whip – essentially an order – at the group meeting which means all 64 SNP MSPs should attend.

However, they will not be told how to vote.

Mr Ewing had been set to face the group last week but it was cancelled after he contracted Covid-19.

The punishment process had already been delayed from June after his mother, Winnie Ewing, the SNP trailblazer, died.

What disciplinary action could be taken?

If MSPs vote to discpline Mr Ewing, he would be expected to lose the whip for a limited period. That’s the technical term for suspension.

If he is suspended from the party, it would mean he would be forced to sit as an independent.

What does Fergus Ewing say?

The SNP backbencher was unwilling to comment before Wednesday’s meeting.

However, speaking earlier this month, he launched a scathing attack on his party’s short-term lets licensing scheme.

He joined the Tories in calling for a delay and rebelled again against the government.

The MSP for Inverness and Nairn also joked about his potential suspension at a political awards ceremony in Edinburgh earlier this month.

Speaking at the Holyrood Magazine garden party, he addressed Alison Johnstone, presiding officer of the parliament, and asked her to call him to speak in the debating chamber even when he is sidelined by the SNP.

“It might be next week actually,” he said. “Don’t tell the whips!”

Picking up the award for MSP of the year, Mr Ewing also ridiculed what he called a “year of flushable Scottish government policies”.