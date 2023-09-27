Dava bridge to remain closed for 10 weeks following extensive damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dava bridge to remain closed for 10 weeks following extensive damage

The bridge was struck by a vehicle on September 15 resulting in major damage.

By Ross Hempseed
Damaged Dava bridge in the Highlands.
Dava bridge. Image: Highland Council

The Dava Bridge on the A939 Nairn to Grantown Road will remain closed for 10 weeks as work begins to repair the damaged structure.

The bridge was struck by a car on September 15, resulting in damage to a parapet on one side.

Highland Council’s structures team have now completed inspections to find out what repairs are necessary.

In addition to the section of parapet that has collapsed into the river, they also found that the other side of the bridge was unstable.

The A939 is closed to traffic due to serious damage to a bridge near Dava.
The A939 is closed to traffic due to serious damage to a bridge near Dava. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

This means both sides of the bridge will need to be carefully dismantled and rebuilt over the next 10 weeks.

The council says it’s a fairly involved process which may require stripping off sections of the roadway to allow the supporting walls to be reconstructed.

The team are working to quickly begin work to repair the bridge, which forms part of an important route between Nairn and Grantown.

In the meantime the bridge therefore will remain closed to all traffic and drivers are being urged to use alternative routes.

Travelling south, motorists should turn off onto the B9007 and turn onto the A940 which will eventually intersect with the A939 but bypasses the Dava bridge.

