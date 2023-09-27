Dava bridge to remain closed for 10 weeks following extensive damage

The Dava Bridge on the A939 Nairn to Grantown Road will remain closed for 10 weeks as work begins to repair the damaged structure.

The bridge was struck by a car on September 15, resulting in damage to a parapet on one side.

Highland Council’s structures team have now completed inspections to find out what repairs are necessary.

In addition to the section of parapet that has collapsed into the river, they also found that the other side of the bridge was unstable.

This means both sides of the bridge will need to be carefully dismantled and rebuilt over the next 10 weeks.

The council says it’s a fairly involved process which may require stripping off sections of the roadway to allow the supporting walls to be reconstructed.

The team are working to quickly begin work to repair the bridge, which forms part of an important route between Nairn and Grantown.

In the meantime the bridge therefore will remain closed to all traffic and drivers are being urged to use alternative routes.

Travelling south, motorists should turn off onto the B9007 and turn onto the A940 which will eventually intersect with the A939 but bypasses the Dava bridge.