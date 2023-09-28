Aberdeen dad ‘lucky to be alive’ after being shot twice while on holiday in New York

An Aberdeen dad shot twice while on holiday in New York says he is ‘lucky to be alive’ after two men opened fire on the street.

Cameron Robertson, 41, was hit in the arm and leg after gunmen scattered bullets as he and his wife walked back to their hotel on September 17.

The son of the former deputy rector at Hazlehead Academy was on a four-day break with his wife Jill.

The couple. who live in Northumberland, had travelled to see Nothing But Thieves and Kid Capichi at Brooklyn Steel.

New York Police Department (NYPD) has launched an investigation into the incident, which saw 10 shots fired.

Aberdeen man shot twice while in New York

Cameron, who is a portfolio manager for Canada Life, told The Press in York: “We heard a pop, my wife heard screams and we jumped into a deli just next to us.

“That’s when I realised I’d been shot, initially in my arm.

He said the bullet “felt like a sharp, hot needle” as it went into his body.

He told Jill he had been shot before collapsing.

Jill put pressure on his wounds before police and paramedics arrived on scene and rushed him to hospital.

While one bullet had gone through his arm, another had lodged itself in his thigh.

As both bullets missed bones, and major arteries, he was left without any life-threatening conditions.

Gunshot wounds were stapled

He was discharged with a “fit to fly” note the following morning at 11am and flew home from New York that night.

He told the newspaper he was “very lucky to be alive”.

He added: “I feel extremely fortunate to have walked out of that hospital after being shot twice.”

He has since had surgery to remove the bullet from his leg, which is being sent back to New York for forensic examination.

He received a bill of $16,532 for the care he received in the US, but this has been covered by his insurance.

Gunmen fled in grey sedan car

An NYPD spokesman told The Press and Journal: “It was reported to police that on Sunday September 17 at approximately 00.02am, two unknown male individuals were walking in the vicinity of Herkimer Street and Nostrand Avenue when they displayed firearms and discharged multiple rounds, striking a 41-year-old male in the right arm and leg.

“The individuals then fled in a gray sedan eastbound on Herkimer Street.

“The victim was transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County in stable condition.”