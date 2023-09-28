Aberdeen dad ‘lucky to be alive’ after being shot twice while on holiday in New York

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen dad ‘lucky to be alive’ after being shot twice while on holiday in New York

Cameron Robertson and his wife Jill were walking back to their hotel when two gunmen opened fire in the street.

By Louise Glen
Cameron Robertson in a hospital bed in New York after being shot at by gunmen.
Cameron Robertson was shot twice by New York gunmen. Image: SWNS/Cameron Robertson.

An Aberdeen dad shot twice while on holiday in New York says he is ‘lucky to be alive’ after two men opened fire on the street.

Cameron Robertson, 41, was hit in the arm and leg after gunmen scattered bullets as he and his wife walked back to their hotel on September 17.

The son of the former deputy rector at Hazlehead Academy was on a four-day break with his wife Jill.

The couple. who live in Northumberland, had travelled to see Nothing But Thieves and Kid Capichi at Brooklyn Steel.

New York Police Department (NYPD) has launched an investigation into the incident, which saw 10 shots fired.

Aberdeen man shot twice while in New York

Cameron, who is a portfolio manager for Canada Life, told The Press in York: “We heard a pop, my wife heard screams and we jumped into a deli just next to us.

“That’s when I realised I’d been shot, initially in my arm.

The bullet that was rmoved from Cameron Robertson leg.
The bullet removed from Cameron Robertson. Image: SWNS/Cameron Robertson</p> <p>

He said the bullet “felt like a sharp, hot needle” as it went into his body.

He told Jill he had been shot before collapsing.

Jill put pressure on his wounds before police and paramedics arrived on scene and rushed him to hospital.

While one bullet had gone through his arm, another had lodged itself in his thigh.

As both bullets missed bones, and major arteries, he was left without any life-threatening conditions.

Gunshot wounds were stapled

He was discharged with a “fit to fly” note the following morning at 11am and flew home from New York that night.

He told the newspaper he was “very lucky to be alive”.

He added: “I feel extremely fortunate to have walked out of that hospital after being shot twice.”

He has since had surgery to remove the bullet from his leg, which is being sent back to New York for forensic examination.

He received a bill of $16,532 for the care he received in the US, but this has been covered by his insurance.

Gunmen fled in grey sedan car

An NYPD spokesman told The Press and Journal: “It was reported to police that on Sunday September 17 at approximately 00.02am, two unknown male individuals were walking in the vicinity of Herkimer Street and Nostrand Avenue when they displayed firearms and discharged multiple rounds, striking a 41-year-old male in the right arm and leg.

“The individuals then fled in a gray sedan eastbound on Herkimer Street.

“The victim was transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County in stable condition.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A picture of someone injecting into an arm and a headshot of Fraser Hoggan, the chief exec of Alcohol & Drugs Action
Drug consumption room may not work in Aberdeen, says leading support service
Stonehaven domestic abuser Iain Bell. Image: Facebook
'I am going to make sure you burn': Stonehaven man threatened to set fire…
Aberdeen Crolla's owner Carol Cordiner
Aberdeen's Crolla's owner talks REOPENING and public response to August closure — which had…
The Insch man who crashed his BMW
Insch man who fled after crashing BMW found over-the-limit in mum's car
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen embezzler Coleen Muirhead Picture shows; Aberdeen embezzler Coleen Muirhead. n/A. Matthew Donnelly Date; 31/08/2023
Aberdeen gran jailed after swindling £1.5 million from scrap metal firm
House of Glack is going under the hammer. Image: Auction House Scotland
Historic 18-room Aberdeenshire home with surprising feature hits the market for £400k
The word Police in blue over the front of a white police car.
£45k of drugs seized from Aberdeen home in police raid
Chief commercial officer Laura Iley, front centre, and other members of the growing Scottish team at Aspectus.
Aspectus enjoying the city life in heart of Aberdeen
To go with story by David McPhee. Thug gave man waiting on bus a 'wet willy' before telling cops he'd 'rape their sisters' Picture shows; Nico Tole admitted carrying out a series of intimidating and offensive acts.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson. Date; 27/09/2023
Teen gave 'wet willy' to stranger before telling police he'd rape their little sisters
Bankhead Avenue where the incident took place. Image: Google Maps.
Cyclist taken to hospital following collision near Bucksburn roundabout