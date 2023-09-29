Indie legends James announce Aberdeen gig – with Razorlight as support act

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Indie legends James announce Aberdeen gig – with Razorlight as support act

The English band behind hits like Laid and She's a Star will kick off their 2024 tour at the P&J Live.

By Shanay Taylor
James to perform in Aberdeen.
James to perform in Aberdeen next year. Image: P&J Live.

English rock band James will kick off their UK arena tour in Aberdeen next year.

The legends behind singalong anthem Sit Down will make a stop in the Granite City for one night next June, and they’ll be taking noughties favourites Razorlight along as support.

James were formed in the 1980s, first playing in Aberdeen towards the end of that decade.

But they cracked the mainstream in the 1990s, and have released 16 studio albums in their storied career.

The band will rock the stage at the P&J Live on June 3, marking a hugely successful 40th anniversary.

James to perform at P&J Live in June

The Getting Away With It and Laid singers have had a busy year so far, headlining scores of festivals.

James also received the PRS Music Icon Award at The Ivor Novello Awards.

This was followed by the release of their orchestral double album Be Opened By The Wonderful.

Lead vocalist, Tim Booth, feels “deeply proud” of the band’s upcoming 2024 tour.

Razorlight will perform in Aberdeen.
Razorlight will support James in Aberdeen next year. Image: P&J Live.

He said: “Deeply proud to announce that we are touring next year to coincide with the release of a rather wonderful new album.

“Really looking forward to celebrating with you. Expect a mixture of the expected and unexpected – just like life. Nothing but love.”

Razorlight announced as support act

Indie band Razorlight, famous for their hits like America and Somewhere Else, will bring their Golden Touch as support for James.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing for P&J Live added: “We are buzzing to welcome James to P&J Live.

“Their musically adventurous style will have north-east crowd on their feet.”

Tickets go on sale next Friday, October 6. Three Mobile customers can get access to presale tickets on October 4.

More information can be found here.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A selection of photos from Walker Road School over the years. Image: DC Thomson/Roddie Reid
Gallery: Farewell to Aberdeen's Walker Road Primary School in 100 photos
Detectives have recovered a DNA profile of the unidentified killer who murdered Aberdeen taxi driver George Murdoch 40 years ago today Picture shows; George 'Dod' Murdoch's murder could be solved using a DNA profile thought to belong to his killer. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland/Shutterstock/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
DNA breakthrough in hunt for cheese wire killer of Aberdeen taxi driver
Martin Gilbert
Martin Gilbert: We really need to sort out our transport infrastructure
Image: DC Thomson.
Missing Aberdeen teen found
Amelia Topa with her parents. Image: Cancer Research.
Aberdeenshire girl, five, in remission from leukemia becomes face of Cancer Research
Police at the scene of the incident at GPH Builders Merchants in Stonehaven. Image: DC Thomson
Man in court accused of killing 'doting' Inverurie dad
Johnny Depp in Finding Neverland, wearing Native American clothing.
Aberdeenshire business that made Johnny Depp's Finding Neverland headdress up for sale
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Drink-driving student blamed strong mouthwash for being three-times the limit
l-r Bank of England agent for Scotland Will Dowson, IoD Aberdeen and Grampian chairwoman Sarah Downs; Africulture Network chairwoman Mavis Anagboso, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey; RGU principal and vice-chancellor Steve Olivier and RGU energy transition director Paul de Leeuw.
Aberdeen audience hears from UK's monetary policy chief
Members of 2 SCOTS, The Royal Highland Fusiliers, 2nd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland, The Queens Guard based at Ballater. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Royal Regiment of Scotland granted Freedom of Aberdeenshire - with weekend of celebrations planned

Conversation