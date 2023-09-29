Indie legends James announce Aberdeen gig – with Razorlight as support act

English rock band James will kick off their UK arena tour in Aberdeen next year.

The legends behind singalong anthem Sit Down will make a stop in the Granite City for one night next June, and they’ll be taking noughties favourites Razorlight along as support.

James were formed in the 1980s, first playing in Aberdeen towards the end of that decade.

But they cracked the mainstream in the 1990s, and have released 16 studio albums in their storied career.

The band will rock the stage at the P&J Live on June 3, marking a hugely successful 40th anniversary.

James to perform at P&J Live in June

The Getting Away With It and Laid singers have had a busy year so far, headlining scores of festivals.

James also received the PRS Music Icon Award at The Ivor Novello Awards.

This was followed by the release of their orchestral double album Be Opened By The Wonderful.

Lead vocalist, Tim Booth, feels “deeply proud” of the band’s upcoming 2024 tour.

He said: “Deeply proud to announce that we are touring next year to coincide with the release of a rather wonderful new album.

“Really looking forward to celebrating with you. Expect a mixture of the expected and unexpected – just like life. Nothing but love.”

Razorlight announced as support act

Indie band Razorlight, famous for their hits like America and Somewhere Else, will bring their Golden Touch as support for James.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing for P&J Live added: “We are buzzing to welcome James to P&J Live.

“Their musically adventurous style will have north-east crowd on their feet.”

Tickets go on sale next Friday, October 6. Three Mobile customers can get access to presale tickets on October 4.

