Confirmed: Fraserburgh schools to merge in ‘momentous milestone’ for town

Plans to merge two Fraserburgh primary schools into a new £18 million complex have been approved.

Proposals to join the Fraserburgh North and St Andrews schools together go back as far as 2014.

It was argued that a new facility was needed as the two existing buildings require “significant” upgrades.

The merger was officially given the green light at a recent meeting.

It comes just after the council made a pre-emptive strike, with a planning application for a new state-of-the-art school on Dennyduff Road in August.

Fraserburgh schools looking to form ‘strong team’ ahead of merger

Fraserburgh councillor Doreen Mair told the chamber that excitement for the new school was building, with pupils already talking about potential names and uniforms.

She also said that both schools have asked for meetings to be held to allow pupils and staff to bond and create a “strong team” ahead of the merger.

Ms Mair added: “The building, however wonderful, is just the shell.

“It is the heart of the school, that comes from the pupils and staff who attend, that will make this new establishment thrive.”

While fellow councillor Ann Bell said the location of the new facility would make the transition from primary to secondary “so much easier” for pupils.

When will the new school open to pupils?

Chairman of the council’s education committee, councillor David Keating added: “Today marks another milestone towards realising our vision and aspiration for this new school in Fraserburgh.”

The merger was met with unanimous approval by councillors, as Aberdeenshire Provost Judy Whyte agreed it was a “momentous” stage in the project.

The new two-storey school will have 14 classrooms, break-out learning spaces, a music and drama area, and fully accessible wet rooms.

It is also expected to include a sports hall, dining room and a meeting space that can be used by the wider Fraserburgh community.

The new state-of-the-art facility, located next to Fraserburgh Academy, will have capacity for 450 pupils.

It is expected to be complete by February 2026.