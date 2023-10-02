Confirmed: Fraserburgh schools to merge in ‘momentous milestone’ for town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Confirmed: Fraserburgh schools to merge in ‘momentous milestone’ for town

Pupils are already talking about potential names and uniforms for the new school.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Artist impression of the proposed new Fraserburgh primary school. Image: Aberdeenshire Council
Artist impression of the proposed new Fraserburgh primary school. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Plans to merge two Fraserburgh primary schools into a new £18 million complex have been approved.

Proposals to join the Fraserburgh North and St Andrews schools together go back as far as 2014.

It was argued that a new facility was needed as the two existing buildings require “significant” upgrades.

The new Fraserburgh primary school will be located on Dennyduff Road. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

The merger was officially given the green light at a recent meeting.

It comes just after the council made a pre-emptive strike, with a planning application for a new state-of-the-art school on Dennyduff Road in August.

Fraserburgh schools looking to form ‘strong team’ ahead of merger

Fraserburgh councillor Doreen Mair told the chamber that excitement for the new school was building, with pupils already talking about potential names and uniforms.

She also said that both schools have asked for meetings to be held to allow pupils and staff to bond and create a “strong team” ahead of the merger.

This image shows what one of the new classrooms could look like. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Ms Mair added: “The building, however wonderful, is just the shell.

“It is the heart of the school, that comes from the pupils and staff who attend, that will make this new establishment thrive.”

While fellow councillor Ann Bell said the location of the new facility would make the transition from primary to secondary “so much easier” for pupils.

When will the new school open to pupils?

Chairman of the council’s education committee, councillor David Keating added: “Today marks another milestone towards realising our vision and aspiration for this new school in Fraserburgh.”

The new primary school will sit next to Fraserburgh Academy. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

The merger was met with unanimous approval by councillors, as Aberdeenshire Provost Judy Whyte agreed it was a “momentous” stage in the project.

The new two-storey school will have 14 classrooms, break-out learning spaces, a music and drama area, and fully accessible wet rooms.

It is also expected to include a sports hall, dining room and a meeting space that can be used by the wider Fraserburgh community.

The new state-of-the-art facility, located next to Fraserburgh Academy, will have capacity for 450 pupils.

It is expected to be complete by February 2026.

Fraserburgh beach masterplan: All you need to know about £10m vision to turn the tide on Broch’s fortunes

