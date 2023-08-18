First look at plans for £18 million Fraserburgh primary school

Plans for a new £18 million primary school in Fraserburgh have taken a huge step forward.

The proposal comes amid the merger of Fraserburgh North and St Andrews schools, with pupils relocating to a new state-of-the-art facility.

The plans have now been officially submitted, marking a milestone in the scheme which dates back to 2014.

And new design images offer locals an idea of how it could look.

Councillors agreed to move ahead with plans for the new school in November 2021 after it was revealed the two existing buildings were in need of “significant” upgrades.

The new school is expected to have capacity for 450 youngsters and could be complete by February 2026.

Meanwhile, the school is estimated to have around 50 members of staff.

What facilities will the new Fraserburgh school have?

Planning documents reveal the new two-storey school will have 14 classrooms, break-out learning spaces, a music and drama area, and fully accessible wet rooms.

The site will also feature a sports hall, pupil dining room as well as a meeting space that can be used by the wider community.

Where will the school be located?

It will be built on a site next to Fraserburgh Academy, with access from Dennyduff Road.

Aberdeenshire Council believes its central location “places the school at the heart of the community” and will give pupils the opportunity to walk or cycle to school.

It is even hoped that a new multi-use games area could be created on the academy site as part of the project.

But plans for the area will be progressed separately.

The new school will sit across the road from the former academy annex which is currently being converted into council housing.

The development will be named after former pupil and famous “loon” fashion designer Bill Gibb.

What will happen after the merger?

Teaching and support staff currently working at the two Fraserburgh schools will be transfered over to the new building, but just one head teacher will be appointed.

However, education officer Maxine Booth previously gave reassurance that both current head teachers would “absolutely” have a job.

You can see the plans here.