Road cleared at Craibstone roundabout on A96 following earlier collision

Motorists faced a 20-minute delay as they approached the A96 at Craibstone due to a collision this morning.

One lane of the Aberdeen to Elgin road was closed and emergency services were in attendance.

Traffic heading to Aberdeen on the eastbound carriageway was running slowly.

A spokesman for Traffic Scotland said the incident had been reported at 8.50am.

He said: ” There are delays on A96 at Craibstone.

“Current delays are approximately 20 mins on the eastbound carriageway due to a collision.

“Lane 2 is currently blocked.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

The spokesman confirmed the road was cleared an hour later.