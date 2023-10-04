Road cleared at Craibstone roundabout on A96 following earlier collision

Motorists faced a 20-minute delay as they approached the A96 at Craibstone due to a collision this morning.
One lane of the Aberdeen to Elgin road was closed and emergency services were in attendance.
Traffic heading to Aberdeen on the eastbound carriageway was running slowly.
A spokesman for Traffic Scotland said the incident had been reported at 8.50am.
He said: ” There are delays on A96 at Craibstone.
“Current delays are approximately 20 mins on the eastbound carriageway due to a collision.
“Lane 2 is currently blocked.
“Emergency services are in attendance.”
The spokesman confirmed the road was cleared an hour later.