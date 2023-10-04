Nairn County back to winning ways in five-goal thriller against Keith

Ciaran Young’s double helped Nairn County triumph 3-2 against 10-man Keith in an action-packed encounter at Station Park.

The visitors applied early pressure, with Liam Duncan twice seeing efforts blocked behind in the opening five minutes.

Nairn missed a gilt-edged chance on eight minutes when fine work from Ben Kelly led to a close-range header for Ciaran Young, but Craig Reid was well positioned to gather his effort.

Young was not to be denied two minutes later however, when the ball dropped for him to squeeze home from a tight angle following a set-piece.

The forward was hungry for more goals, with a powerful long-range strike forcing another save from Reid on 16 minutes.

Keith restored parity on 23 minutes when a pinpoint delivery by Liam Cheyne found the head of Michael Taylor, who bulleted an effort into the far corner.

The Maroons turned the match on its head just four minutes later when Gavin Elphinstone latched on to a loose back pass, before clipping the ball over the onrushing Dylan MacLean.

County levelled on 38 minutes when Reid came off his line to beat away a free-kick, however the ball dropped for Ross Tokely who applied a stunning cushioned finish from 20 yards which crept underneath the crossbar.

Wayne MacKintosh came within inches of restoring Nairn’s lead on the stroke of half-time, with a rasping 30-yard effort which clipped the crossbar on its way over.

Nairn were handed a spot-kick on 63 minutes when Young was felled by Cheyne inside the box, with the attacker stepping up to fire past Reid.

The Maroons were reduced to 10 men on 70 minutes, when Cheyne was shown a second yellow card for a challenge on Andrew MacLeod.

Keith applied pressure in spite of the numerical disadvantage but Steven Mackay’s men held on to claim the points, marking a strong response from Saturday’s 6-0 loss to Buckie Thistle.