Meldrum House launch investigation into laundry room fire that forced hotel guests to evacuate

Meldrum House has launched an investigation into a fire that forced guests to evacuate.

Flames could be seen coming from the four-star country club, in Oldmeldrum, shortly before 5pm yesterday.

Three appliances from Ellon, Oldmeldrum and Inverurie raced to the blaze, which was brought under control by 8:20pm.

It was contained to the property’s laundry room, which suffered “only minor smoke damage”.

The hotel told The P&J an investigation will be launched into the cause.

Meldrum House fire ‘contained to one room’

A spokeswoman confirmed: “There was an incident at the hotel yesterday in the late afternoon.

“The business experienced a small fire within our stables building at the hotel, across a courtyard from the main manor house, which was thankfully contained to one room.

“The fire was isolated to the laundry room of the Stables and due to the construction of the building, the fire did not spread and was dealt with quite easily.

“We are pleased to report that the damage is superficial with only minor smoke damage.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the Scottish Fire and Rescue for their prompt action in tackling the incident and their professionalism throughout.

“The hotel is open for business as usual and we look forward to welcoming our guests as normal.”